© All rights reserved.
  Brazilian Houses: 12 Houses With Polished Concrete Flooring

Brazilian Houses: 12 Houses With Polished Concrete Flooring

Brazilian Houses: 12 Houses With Polished Concrete Flooring

The polished concrete technique is not only suitable for many different environments, but also harmonizes well with various building materials, and has been the material of choice for many Brazilian architects in housing designs in recent years.

The mixture of sand, cement, and water is prepared on-site and the result is a cost-effective and long-lasting alternative when properly and regularly maintained. This finish has become so popular that you can find porcelain tiles and coatings with a similar texture.

We have selected 12 Brazilian houses with polished concrete floors. Check it out:

VPJC House / Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa

© Eduardo Triboni
Villa Fulô / Catálise Arquitetura

© Pato Rammsy
Pinheiros Residence / LCAC Arquitetura

© Rómulo Fialdini
Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos

© Haruo Mikami
Lake House / Cadi Arquitetura

© Cristiano Bauce
Joinville House / UNA Arquitetos

© Bebete Viégas
Moeda House / Mutabile Arquitetura

© Carlos Dias
JM House / Troyano Arquitetura

© Marcelo Donadussi
Home of the Tree House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

© Vivi Spaco
Climbing House / Leo Romano

© Edgard César
Balcony House / VIVA Arquitetura

© Alexandre Zelinski
Laura House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

© Vivi Spaco
Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Brazilian Houses: 12 Houses With Polished Concrete Flooring" [Casas brasileiras: 12 residências com piso de cimento queimado ] 09 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

