Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. D4 House / Edwin Hurtado + Holger Cuadrado

D4 House / Edwin Hurtado + Holger Cuadrado

Save this project
D4 House / Edwin Hurtado + Holger Cuadrado

© JAG Studio© JAG Studio© JAG Studio© JAG Studio+ 29

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Loja, Ecuador
  • Architects: Edwin Hurtado, Holger Cuadrado
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3767 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  JAG Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft SE, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects:Edwin Hurtado Pereira, Holger P. Cuadrado T.
  • Design Team:Jefferson Condoy, Joffre Calva.
  • Clients:Familia Hurtado Jaramillo.
  • Engineering:gica_ingenieros, Ing. Carlos Aguilar, Ing. Ximena Saavedra.
  • Collaborators:María de los Ángeles Cuenca, José Luis Castillo, Daniel Cabrera, Jonathan Jimenez.
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The house as it is, it can no longer be the same. In the moment in which we realized that the life contained within the wall is the most valuable, some aspects that have been important have been moved in the background. The D4 house is based on three main pillars, considered as a tool for evaluated the process of decision making during the design process.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The structure is the architecture
The house is composed by a structural abstract box supported on four points that are disposed with a distance of 7.15m and flown of 4.70m. On one side the element of the house such as columns, ribbed slabs, diaphragms and handrail - beams are designed for working as counterweights for the flown, highlighting gravity as a universal resource of architecture.  At the same time, the transmission of loads to the ground on a minimum of supports, allows freeing the space, generating order and a wide interior space.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Space flexibility as an attribute
The idea of a strictly functional house is outdated. The project was designed as a space container capable of hosting different functions inside, incorporating two flexible sanitary cores that allow variations and adaptations for future spaces’ configurations. The external staircase is a key element of the project considering that it could be replicated on the upper floors in order to make independent the distribution of new uses on the others floor like offices, housing… -. The subsoil plant is a diaphanous space, which can accommodate several uses in contact with the soil.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Section 1-1
Section 1-1
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The place suggests how to build the architecture.
Beyond building a physical object, architecture builds places for living, creating a strong relation with the place in which is build. The relation between the construction and the environment it is fundamental in order to enhance the life inside the building. In this sense the project it constructed as a open box intercepting the distant landscape of the Andes mountain and the city over the valley at 2100msnm. The house is oriented to take also advantage of the solar incidence on both fronts.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Holger Cuadrado
Office
Edwin Hurtado
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "D4 House / Edwin Hurtado + Holger Cuadrado" [Casa D4 / Edwin Hurtado + Holger Cuadrado] 09 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947102/d4-house-ehc-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream