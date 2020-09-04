Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. Aizumi Base / FujiwaraMuro Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architect In Charge:FujiwaraMuro Architects
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. This house in a residential neighborhood is facing streets on three sides. These streets don’t have much traffic, though, so we proposed a design that is defined uniquely by the environment. The client requested us to make a house with an outdoor feeling to enjoy BBQ with their friends, as well as a dog park for their dog.

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
They have a range of hobbies from cars, bikes, fishing, camping, bouldering, audio and radio control. We proposed a circle-like shape building. We felt the circular shape would make using the exterior spaces around the building easier.

© Toshiyuki Yano
The circular shape of the house creates some extra room outside for outdoor activities, as well as parking, garden and dog park. A flow from the kitchen, dining to living room is designed based on the client’s wish to enjoy cooking, eat, and relax at home with some drinks. Glimpses of these recreational spaces are visible throughout the house.

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

About this office
FujiwaraMuro Architects
Office

