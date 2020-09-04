Aizumi Base / FujiwaraMuro Architects

+ 27

Houses • Japan Architects: FujiwaraMuro Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 168 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Toshiyuki Yano

Architect In Charge: FujiwaraMuro Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This house in a residential neighborhood is facing streets on three sides. These streets don’t have much traffic, though, so we proposed a design that is defined uniquely by the environment. The client requested us to make a house with an outdoor feeling to enjoy BBQ with their friends, as well as a dog park for their dog.

They have a range of hobbies from cars, bikes, fishing, camping, bouldering, audio and radio control. We proposed a circle-like shape building. We felt the circular shape would make using the exterior spaces around the building easier.

The circular shape of the house creates some extra room outside for outdoor activities, as well as parking, garden and dog park. A flow from the kitchen, dining to living room is designed based on the client’s wish to enjoy cooking, eat, and relax at home with some drinks. Glimpses of these recreational spaces are visible throughout the house.