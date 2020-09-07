Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. China
  5. Zhangrun Office Buildings / Scenic Architecture Office

Zhangrun Office Buildings / Scenic Architecture Office

Save this project
Zhangrun Office Buildings / Scenic Architecture Office

aerial view. Image © Shan Liangfacade of commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liangcommercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liangeastern view. Image © Shan Liang+ 36

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Scenic Architecture Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  62439
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shan Liang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: VMZINC, Velux
  • Design Team:Xiaofeng Zhu, Xinjia Zhuang, Yan Zhou, Tai Sheng, Shigang Du, Xing Meng, Pablo Gonzalez Riera
  • Ldi:Shanghai Zhongjian Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape Design:Shanghai Difu Architecture and Urban Planning Design Ltd.
  • Interior Design:MRT Design
  • Client:Shanghai Zhangrun Property Co., Ltd.
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
passage and waterscape. Image © Shan Liang
passage and waterscape. Image © Shan Liang

Text description provided by the architects. Designof High-rise buildings often brings up questions about the relationship between “Tower” and “Podium”. This pre-conceived classification comes from their obvious difference in height. Zhangrun Office Buildings is located in Zhangjiang High-tech Park, Shanghai. Besides 42,000-square-meter research and development office, the project also houses 1,500-square-meter commercial facilities. In this project, we tried to change the typical Form-type of tower and podium to improve customer experience and bring extra value to the client.

Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Shan Liang
aerial view. Image © Shan Liang
Save this picture!
facade of commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang
facade of commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang

We avoided designing a podium to house the commercial facilities like many other typical office projects. On the contrary, we separate the office tower and the commercial facility. Standing independently, the commercial building can offer a spatial experience that is different and complementary to that of the office tower. Therefore, the square site is quartered, and two office towers sit at the north-east and the south-west corner and semi-enclose the other two corners. The south-east corner is unoccupied and serves as a public green space, and the north-west corner is occupied by the commercial courtyard.

Save this picture!
commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang
commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang
Save this picture!
design concept
design concept
Save this picture!
terrace of commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang
terrace of commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang

The 4.4-meter-high standard office space required by the client is the main space for lease and sale. Therefore, the two office towers follow the typical Form-type of core tube configuration with one-span’s depth at the northern, eastern and western sides and two spans’ depth at the southern side to provide more flexible spaces for future use.

Save this picture!
eastern view. Image © Shan Liang
eastern view. Image © Shan Liang
Save this picture!
entrance canopy. Image © Shan Liang
entrance canopy. Image © Shan Liang

To make the most of the space alongside the exterior walls, the columns and window frames are all aligned with the outer side of the walls, and the corner columns and frames are avoided to maximize openness of the corner space. The floor slabs are overhung at each floor, and the pressed perforated aluminum sun shields are fixed between them. The sun shields are wider on the east and west facades than that on the south and north facades to balance shading and getting sunlight according to different directions.

Save this picture!
details of office towers. Image © Shan Liang
details of office towers. Image © Shan Liang
Save this picture!
corner of office tower. Image © Shan Liang
corner of office tower. Image © Shan Liang

We kept the facades of the commercial courtyard in consistency with that of the office towers, and designed them as translucent walls. This harmonizes the outlook of the two-story commercial building with that of the office towers.

Save this picture!
commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang
commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang
Save this picture!
complementary experience
complementary experience
Save this picture!
office tower and commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang
office tower and commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang

In the commercial courtyard, convenient stores, coffee shops, joint offices and gyms occupy the “boxes” on the ground floor and the “cottages” on the first floor. With the bamboo courtyards and wooden terraces, the commercial courtyard boasts its friendly scale and natural environment and creates a complementary and balanced relationship with the office towers.

Save this picture!
interior of cottage. Image © Shan Liang
interior of cottage. Image © Shan Liang
Save this picture!
terrace and cottage. Image © Shan Liang
terrace and cottage. Image © Shan Liang

Leaded by the notion of technology innovation and healthy life, people are experiencing ever-changingworking life, social communication and environmental relationship, which will definitely provoke new urban and architectural Form-type. Zhangrun Office Buildings is a step taken in this process of upgrading.

Save this picture!
commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang
commercial courtyard. Image © Shan Liang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Zhangjiang Hitech Park, Pudong New District, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Scenic Architecture Office
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Zhangrun Office Buildings / Scenic Architecture Office" 07 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946930/zhangrun-office-buildings-scenic-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shan Liang

张润大厦 / 山水秀建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream