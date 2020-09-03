Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. HCM House / Ginga Architects

HCM House / Ginga Architects

Save this project
HCM House / Ginga Architects
Save this picture!
© Katsuo Koseki
© Katsuo Koseki

© Katsuo Koseki© Katsuo Koseki© Katsuo Koseki© Katsuo Koseki+ 43

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Sendai, Japan
  • Architects: Ginga Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Katsuo Koseki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vectorworks, IOC, LIXIL　, Sanwa Company
  • Architect In Charge:Ginga Architects, Koji Takeda
  • Engineering And Construction:Kizuna Architect Company Limited
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Katsuo Koseki
© Katsuo Koseki

Text description provided by the architects. It is a two-family house with a three-story structure that is built on a narrow site in contact with a narrow private road in central Sendai. It is a typical densely populated residential area in the urban area of ​​Sendai City, bordering a private road, with a narrow frontage and surrounded by two-story houses.

Save this picture!
© Katsuo Koseki
© Katsuo Koseki
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Katsuo Koseki
© Katsuo Koseki

Due to the close proximity of the houses, it was expected that sufficient lighting and ventilation would not be expected in a typical two-story house. I knew that by going up to the roof level on the 2nd floor, I could see the view of the fireworks of Sendai and the ridge-line of Mt. Aoba. It was required to consider the barrier-free.

Save this picture!
© Katsuo Koseki
© Katsuo Koseki
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Katsuo Koseki
© Katsuo Koseki

Although it is a two-family house on a small site with a feeling of pressure, there is depth and a gap around a large tree, and by moving in search of light, each finds a variety of comfortable places and becomes a spacious residence. 

Save this picture!
© Katsuo Koseki
© Katsuo Koseki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ginga Architects
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsJapan
Cite: "HCM House / Ginga Architects" 03 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946836/hcm-house-ginga-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream