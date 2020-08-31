Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Hutong Courtyard House / Ji Architect

Hutong Courtyard House / Ji Architect

Save this project
Hutong Courtyard House / Ji Architect
Save this picture!
Courtyard . Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Courtyard . Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

Roof terrace. Image Courtesy of Jí ArchitectCourtyard and elevation of north part. Image Courtesy of Jí ArchitectDetail of step shape . Image Courtesy of Jí ArchitectSouth room. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect+ 20

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses, Renovation
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Ji Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  88
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Designers:Jieran Li, Wenhui Lu
  • Contractor:ZJJN Construction CO.,LTD
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Roof terrace. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Roof terrace. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

Text description provided by the architects. Jí Architect, entrusted by client, redeveloped an approx. 90-square meter atypical courtyard house in a Beijing hutong. Functions of the redeveloped courtyard house were yet to be decided. The outline and the shape of the new building shall remain consistent with the original.

Save this picture!
Courtyard and elevation of north part. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Courtyard and elevation of north part. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Save this picture!
Brick wall detail. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Brick wall detail. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

The original buildingconstructed in the 1980s was a dilapidated hutong house with flat roof. The ground level of the courtyard in-between was lower than the repaired alleyways outside the yard. The clear ceiling height of the both two floors in the northern part building was less than two meters. Peoples had to lower their heads to avoid bumping the wooden beams when walking through the room.

Save this picture!
Courtyard before rebuild. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Courtyard before rebuild. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

Due to the variety of requirements and limitations of the redevelopment and construction in hutong area, the design becomes a process of finding the optimal solution by using the limits.

01 Limitations on the height
To create enough ceiling height, the ground of the site was further lowered down. The height difference was used to construct several platforms of various heights. The deep and narrow area between the enclosure and the building was designed as blurred transitional space where scattered steps were set to make less contrast between outside and interior heights. Steps and platforms played different roles at corresponding interfaces.

Save this picture!
Courtyard after rebuild. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Courtyard after rebuild. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Save this picture!
Courtyard pavement. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Courtyard pavement. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

02 Limitations caused by adjacent structures
Considering the limitation and construction conditions in hutong area, the redevelopment adopted the steel structure for fast, convenient construction. The newly-set foundation of steel columns must avoid the neighbouring old brick base right next to them since the walls were impossible to move. So we place some columns one meter away from the wall adjacent to the neighbor, this caused a part overhang of the floor. The entire layout of the room was also re-divided by the column inside.

Save this picture!
Courtyard with the door opened. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Courtyard with the door opened. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Save this picture!
South room. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
South room. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

03 Limitations on the space area
The original space was divided into three independent and scatted small rooms due to the in-between courtyard and storey height. Since the functions of the redeveloped building were undefined, the space should be kept intact, and be maximized to provide more possibilities. We also opened up the interfaces of two rooms facing to the courtyard, and by switching open the folding door, the two rooms in the northern and southern parts can be integrated by the courtyard as a whole.

Save this picture!
2nd floor of north room. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
2nd floor of north room. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Save this picture!
Long section
Long section
Save this picture!
Detail of step shape . Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Detail of step shape . Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

To make the best use of the natural sight and wonderful view over the hutong on the second floor, a bridge with steps was built, fitted in the courtyard scenery and connecting the northern room and the roof terrace of the southern part. The bridge, the terrace,the passages, and interior stairway were combined to create a new spacial circulation, enriching the spacial experience in this courtyard house.

Save this picture!
Window frame of north room. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Window frame of north room. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

We intended to create rich experiences in this small and confined space,by playing with the height differences, the organization of the space, and the interfaces treatment. The redevelopment project has demonstrated one of Jí Architect's innovative solutions under various limitations to the new planning of a hutong.

Save this picture!
Roof terrace with view of national theatre and hutong roof landscape . Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Roof terrace with view of national theatre and hutong roof landscape . Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ji Architect
Office

Products

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Hutong Courtyard House / Ji Architect" 31 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946610/hutong-courtyard-house-ji-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtyard . Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

西文昌胡同院宅 / 亼建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream