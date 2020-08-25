Submit a Project Advertise
Tesoro Nursery School / Aisaka Architects’ Atelier

Tesoro Nursery School / Aisaka Architects’ Atelier

Fukushima, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Aisaka Architects’ Atelier
  • Structure:Kanebako Structural Engineers
  • Equipment:P.T.Morimura & Assosiates, LTD
  • Lighting Design:Komorebi Design
  • Sign Design:Morld
01 BIRD'S-EYE VIEW / huge playground architecture. Image © Shigeo Ogawa
Text description provided by the architects. This nursery school for 90 students named “TESORO” (meaning treasure box in Italian) is located in a residential neighborhood in the city of Fukushima.

07 INFANT NURSERY ROOM and temporaly nursery room. Image © Shigeo Ogawa
Plans
Plans
05 COURTYARD with mountain view. Image © Shigeo Ogawa
In order to create an environment in which children can play freely, we proposed consolidating their private road into the site. While maintaining the function as an approach for vehicles on the ground, we could put nursery rooms above the road, thereby securing space for a large, open-air play area in the center of low -story building.

09 VARIOUS ARCHITECTURAL ELEMENTS as play equipment. Image © Shigeo Ogawa
This architecture opens east for a great view of the magnificent mountains. With interconnected circulation routes weaving together interior and exterior spaces, the building itself is like a giant play structure incorporating a slide, a climbing wall, and staircases of various sizes. And an undulating concrete wall pierced by numerous holes wraps around the building, enhancing security and privacy. In addition to this sturdy reinforced concrete, materials include wooden wainscotting inside and in high-visibility exterior areas, and easy-to-maintain Galvalume roofing and siding in areas exposed to blowing snow.

10 GRAY STRAP going up and down. Image © Shigeo Ogawa
Section
Section
03 VEHICLE APPROACH below overhanged second floor. Image © Shigeo Ogawa
The design also includes as-yet unused exterior spaces that in the future might be sites for rooftop vegetable beds or a futsal court, while the exterior flooring can be converted into wood decks. In this way, we hope that the school as it stands now represents not its peak state but rather a starting point for staff to work toward dreams and goals in a building they love over the next five or ten years. 

15 SKYLINE blending into the mountains. Image © Shigeo Ogawa
Cite: "Tesoro Nursery School / Aisaka Architects’ Atelier" 25 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946323/tesoro-nursery-school-aisaka-architects-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

