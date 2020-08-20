Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Clinic
  4. Japan
  5. The OmniDirectional Clinic / KTX archiLAB

The OmniDirectional Clinic / KTX archiLAB

Save this project
The OmniDirectional Clinic / KTX archiLAB

© Stirling Elmendorf© Stirling Elmendorf© Stirling Elmendorf© Stirling Elmendorf+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Clinic
Taishi, Japan
  • Architects: KTX archiLAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  204
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Stirling Elmendorf
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Nemetschek, KMEW, SGL roofing, Sankyo Tateyama, Sincol, Tajima
  • Architect In Charge:KTX archiLAB
  • Design Team:Tetsuya Matsumoto, Motoaki Takeuchi, Farid Ziani, Risa Iriyama
  • Clients:Toshi Naika Clinic
  • Engineering:Terada Engineering
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stirling Elmendorf
© Stirling Elmendorf

Text description provided by the architects. The OmniDirectional is an internal medicine clinic located in a Japanese suburban town of Hyogo prefecture. The core of the clinic is the endoscopy room, specialty of the doctor, naturally placing it in a central position both spatially and functionally. The entrance gives directly to the central axis of the waiting room, with the reception counter in the back and followed by a large clear glass opening that showcases the endoscopy room as a modern medical tech piece of art.

Save this picture!
© Stirling Elmendorf
© Stirling Elmendorf
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Stirling Elmendorf
© Stirling Elmendorf

The room needs to be accessed from both the examination section and the treatment section, while these two require a direct access from the waiting room, and a straight connection to and through the backyard of the clinic. Placing the endoscopy room at the center and surrounding it with the four other spaces results on a castellated square deposited on its lateral axes.

Save this picture!
© Stirling Elmendorf
© Stirling Elmendorf

The wooden frame of the building follows the conventional Japanese 910mm grid. While the shape castellations use a double unit of 1820mm to guarantee a better functionality. Since the clinic location makes it perceptible on at least three different sides, disposing the rattled square on its lateral axes allows the clinic to have the same appearance in every direction, while still producing hidden spots to place the MEP machinery.

Save this picture!
© Stirling Elmendorf
© Stirling Elmendorf
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Stirling Elmendorf
© Stirling Elmendorf

The materiality of the clinic also plays an essential role for highlighting the endoscopy room as the core of the building. By contrasting the edgy and stoic cement fiber panels covering the totality of the exterior aspect to the warm and relaxing OSB panels on the walls and ceiling of the waiting room, the space blends hospitality with medical care in a subtle duality. The contrast in inversed on the inside, where the endoscopy room, visible through the glass behind the reception space, is finished in white surfaces accentuating the high-tech aspects and the high medical virtuosity. While in use the room is closed to secure a total intimacy for the patients.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Taishi, Ibo District, Hyogo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KTX archiLAB
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicJapan
Cite: "The OmniDirectional Clinic / KTX archiLAB" 20 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946064/the-omnidirectional-clinic-ktx-archilab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream