Sakuragaoka Childcare Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Masato Yamaguchi

Day Care
Hiroshima, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Kengo Kuma & Associates
  • Design Team:Shuji Achiha, Shin Aoki, Shiho Yoo, Shoki An
  • Structure Engineer:Tomonori Kawata Structural Engineers
  • Mep Engineer:KANKYO ENGINEERING INC.
© Masato Yamaguchi
© Masato Yamaguchi

Text description provided by the architects. A bright child center overflowing with the warmth of wood and light from the Seto Inland Sea was designed for Saijo in Hiroshima Prefecture which is known as a town of red roof tiles and sake breweries. The building was provided with a warm expression with different shades by using red roof tiles that are individually hand-finished by craftsmen.

© Masato Yamaguchi
© Masato Yamaguchi
© Masato Yamaguchi
© Masato Yamaguchi

The unique “Igura” configuration of houses in Saijo was adopted for the playrooms in order to create large bright spaces, and light flows in through the membrane roof. Sake bags which were used by a local sake brewery were reused to make the interior lights, creating a building where children can learn about culture while playing.

© Masato Yamaguchi
© Masato Yamaguchi

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareJapan
