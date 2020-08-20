Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. Rigot Collective Dwelling Centre / acau architecture

Rigot Collective Dwelling Centre / acau architecture

Save this project
Rigot Collective Dwelling Centre / acau architecture

© Marcel Kultscher© Enric Rovira Ferrer© Marcel Kultscher© Marcel Kultscher+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Genève, Switzerland
  • Architects: acau architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7070
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcel Kultscher, Enric Rovira Ferrer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Arquivo Contemporâneo, Bontempo Brasília, Carminati tapetes, Danilo Vale, Deca, Decortiles, Divino Galeria, Docol, Estilo em Pedras, Hunter Douglas, Líder Interiores, Sallva
  • Design Team:Antoine Dellenbach, Darius Golchan, Enric Rovira Ferrer, Liliana Franco Teixeira
  • Client:Hospice général – Service immobilier, 1227 Les Acacias
  • Construction Management:Entreprise Générale SA, JPF Construction SA, 1630 Bulle
  • Execution Architect:Pasquier Glasson sa, Bulle
  • Civil Engineer:T-ingéniérie, Geneva
  • Civil Execution Engineer:Thomas Jundt SA, Geneva
  • Conception Incendie :Bois Initial SA, 1110 Morges
  • Fire Safety Engineer:Charpente Concept SA, 1258 Perly-Certoux
  • Wood Execution Engineer:JPF-DUCRET SA, 1400 Yverdon-les-Bains
  • Framework Companies:JPF-Ducret (VD, FR), Dasta (GE), Casaï (GE)
  • Sawmill Companies:Epicéa : Despond SA Bulle (FR) et Zahnd SA Rueyres (VD)
  • Chêne :Burgat Saint Aubin (NE) et Corbat (JU)
  • Wood Label:COBS (parois des modules, plafonds et ossatures, ainsi que pour le chêne des revêtements de façade et coursives)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcel Kultscher
© Marcel Kultscher

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Rigot park in Geneva, alongside the Avenue de France, near the Sismondi school. The choice for the location in the park was impulsed by an urgent and temporary measure aiming at accommodating 370 migrants. The project consists of two symmetrical buildings of 5 levels made of 230 prefabricated wooden modules. The dwellings are accessed by an external gallery open to a public courtyard, which connects to the Sismondi streetcar stop to the Rigot park. Through its constructive mode, the project aims to limit its environmental impact at various scales. The buildings are bound to be relocated within ten years and the site returned to its original state. Anticipating the rehabilitation of the site and the recycling of the materials upon removal, the foundations are made of wood and can be reused on the next building location.

Save this picture!
© Marcel Kultscher
© Marcel Kultscher

The crafting of the foundation through a network of piles and wooden footings reduces the project's impact on its natural ground. This totally “dry” construction avoids any contamination of the surface water network during construction and frees the process of the burden of recycling concrete in the dismantling phase of the project. The project anticipates the specificity of a population that is not always the mirror of the typical couple with two kids. To respond to the waxing and waning of the demand, the project proposes evolving apartment typologies. The modular system allows the housing units to vary from 2 to 8 rooms through a play of fires doors or conversion of kitchen spaces to the bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Enric Rovira Ferrer
© Enric Rovira Ferrer
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Marcel Kultscher
© Marcel Kultscher

The modularity of the apartments and their subdivisions also allows them to consider alternatives uses such as hotels industry or student housing. The set of the composition of the prefabricated modules will enable the creation of buildings with different volumetry for its future(s) reconstruction(s). The prefabrication and delivery of the finished modules were decisive for the construction site planning. This organization which plans three worksites in parallel (foundations/prefabrication of modules/assembly and finishing) allows the project to be carried out in a short period of time.

Save this picture!
© Marcel Kultscher
© Marcel Kultscher

The use of wood from Geneva’s forests for the foundations and the building envelope was imposed since the start of the project, which led to a process that involved the local timber manufactures, resulting in a reduction of “grey energy”. The quantity of wood that was used for the project is estimated at 3200 m³ of certified “Label Bois Suisse” wood (formerly COBS), with the exception of the larch window frames that consolidate the façade. The search of a character that expresses the wooden structure makes a statement about rational aesthetics as the essence of the project. Starting from the supply of a single dimension of raw sawn boards, the composition of the façade and the execution of a part of the exterior installations are based on this positive constraint. For the façade, the construction element is declined in two details for the railings and cladding.

Save this picture!
© Enric Rovira Ferrer
© Enric Rovira Ferrer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Avenue de France 36, 1202 Genève, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
acau architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSwitzerland
Cite: "Rigot Collective Dwelling Centre / acau architecture" 20 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946026/rigot-collective-dwelling-centre-acau-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream