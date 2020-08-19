C.F. Møller Architects Wins International Competition to Design Headquarters for German Bank Berlin Hyp

C.F. Møller Architects was selected to design the new HQ of Berlin Hyp, one of Germany’s leading real estate financiers. With a strong focus on sustainability, the winning proposal of the invited international competition, supports the bank’s vision, “contributing to the transition and urban development of the surrounding area”.

Located at the intersection of Landwehrkanal and Corneliusbrücke, the new headquarters fit in the existing urban development plan. On the edge of the western city center, the 11-story intervention becomes a landmark, mediating between the different scales of the surroundings. Promoting new ways of working, the building combines active exchange areas with calm individual workplaces.

The multi-level town hall generates a focal meeting zone, a creative workspace, and green outdoor terraces, with a series of small double-height spaces that follow the building’s ascending form. Moreover, the top floor, includes a roof garden and conference space, while a green oasis is created right next to the town hall with the adjoining cafeteria. Corresponding to Berlin Hyps ambition to be a “green bank”, the façade holds planted terraces combined with a self-shading design that reduces solar loads and integrates photovoltaic panels in the natural stone grid.

We are very happy to have the chance to support Berlin Hyp in their ambition to be leader in sustainable investments and create a state-of-the-art workplace experience. Our approach has been to design a green and democratic working environment by uniting indoor and outdoor, building and landscape, something we are passionate about and which our cities can benefit from on a larger scale. -- Julian Weyer, partner and architect at C.F. Møller Architects.

Expected to be completed in 2023, the new HQ named B-One to underline its prominent location on Budapester Strasse 1, promotes responsible and sustainable investments, and aims for a platinum DGNB certification. Other invited teams to the competition are: David Chipperfield Architects, Love Architecture and urbanism ZT GmbH and KadaWittfeldarchitektur, Gewers & Pudewill GmbH, Thomas Müller Ivan Reimann Gesellschaft Architekten, Dorte Mandrup and Jürgen Mayer H. und Partner Architekten mbh.