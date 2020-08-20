Submit a Project Advertise
  5. House in Miashi / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates

House in Miashi / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates

House in Miashi / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates

© Kenji Masunaga© Kenji Masunaga© Kenji Masunaga© Kenji Masunaga+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Veterinary Clinic, Houses
Hiroshima, Japan
  • Architects: Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  193
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kenji Masunaga
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: LIXIL　, Tajima, ikuta
  • Architect In Charge:Daisaku Hanamoto
  • Design Team:DAISAKU HANAMOTO Architect & Associates
  • Structural Design :Takeshi Kaneko
© Kenji Masunaga

Create a space by creating difference in the brightness. This architecture consists of a house and a veterinary hospital.The client requested stable lighting and many small rooms at the vet clinic. The housing part is contrasted with them. We designed space where clients can feel the natural light positively and relax.

© Kenji Masunaga
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Kenji Masunaga

In this house, the theme was to create a space by creating difference in the brightness that appears on the floor, walls, and ceiling that make up the building. In order to be able to feel the subtle differences created in the floors and walls, the planning will be flexible room that can overlook many surfaces at the same time.

© Kenji Masunaga

The hanging walls (Tarekabe) divide the ceiling into a grid shape to block the line of sight Moderately and brings depth and rhythm to simple spaces. The divided ceiling surface has a clear lightness difference due to the relationship such as the size of the opening and the sense of distance.  And the rough finish emphasizes its presence. It is predicted that the perception of light on the floor and walls will weaken as start living and furniture are placed.   However, this ceiling has always remained the frame of this architecture.

© Kenji Masunaga

About this office
Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureVeterinaryVeterinary clinicResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
