Spicy NoSpicy Restaurant / YOD design lab

Lead Architects: Dmytro Bonesko, Volodymyr Nepiyvoda

Design Team: Gleb Melnyk, Denis Moseyko, Alexandr Kravchuk

Text description provided by the architects. The main dominants of the restaurant are open contact kitchen and contact bar. All processes in the kitchen from cooking to dishes delivery for waiters are open. But the main feature of the kitchen is that the visitors can observe the preparation of dishes and freely communicate with cooks, sitting at the big tabletop, which separates the kitchen from the hall. Also behind this stand, the chef shares secrets and treats the guests.

The contact bar is an integral part of the institution because here the bartenders are working on creating the unique cocktail card, so as to better emphasize the taste of Asian dishes. The bar is located in the center of the hall, thereby dividing it into two parts: on one side of the hall, guests can observe the cooking processes in the open kitchen, on the other hand - to observe the street rhythm of the city, while from both zones guests can also observe the virtuoso work of bartenders.

It is also worth noting that all zones for landing and bar counter have been specially made understated, thanks to which the establishment has 3 levels of height: main dining landing, bar, and kitchen understated landings. This added authenticity to the restaurant, as such landing is inherent in Vietnam.

Asia in "Spicy NoSpicy" is feeling not only in taste but also in the interior. It is warm and saturated with notes of sunny Vietnam. As well as for the chef in the kitchen it is important to achieve a balance of taste in the dishes, similarly, it was important for us to find a balance in interior design. So, the wood of a neutral warm color is balanced by cold aluminum panels with a matte finish, and bright decorative blotches (grids on the ceiling, green plants, carving on columns), like spices in dishes, add completeness to the whole image.