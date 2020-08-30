Brazilian Maps from the Venice Biennale 2018 On Sale To Fight Coronavirus in the Amazon

Save this picture! Maps exhibited in New York. Photo © On White Wall

The recently launched non-profit initiative TomorrowAnew (Amanhã (de)Novo) is selling 10 large-scale maps produced for the Brazilian pavilion’s exhibition at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2018 to help fight COVID-19 in Brazil.

The cartographies reveal different facets of Brazil and examine the nature of the visible and invisible walls that define the country. They were produced by the exhibition’s curators Gabriel Kozlowski, Sol Camacho, Laura González Fierro and Marcelo MaiaRosa in collaboration with 200 professionals from 10 different disciplines

Save this picture! Maps exhibited in New York. Photo © On White Wall

Tomorrow Anew has partnered with Brazil Foundation and Conservation International Brazil to donate the proceeds of the sale of the maps to the Amazon Forever campaign. The campaign will support indigenous, quilombola and riverside communities in the Amazon to combat the immediate effects of COVID-19.

Despite all the international recognition that these maps have had in disseminating information about Brazil, they have never been more relevant than they are now. This is an opportunity to transfer all the intellectual investment of more than 200 people to protect Brazilian lives and culture.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Walls of Air

Save this picture! Courtesy of Walls of Air

Tomorrow Anew’s humanitarian campaign is even broader in breath than just the sales of the maps. Through other collaborations with different NGOs, the initiative is also working in helping the Indigenous People of the Xingu and families living in fragile conditions in slums of São Paulo (in partnership with Instituto Bei), as well as in supporting families hit hard by the pandemic and the unleashed economic crisis in the United States and in Kenya (in partnership with GiveDirectly)

Unique in its scope, Tomorrow Anew’s ambition goes beyond their disaster relief efforts. On their website, TomorrowAnew.org, individuals from around the globe are invited to answer a simple yet universal question: What will be different tomorrow?

Their intention is to speculate about our common future post-Covid-19, collecting as many answers as possible to achieve a critical body of intellectual thought. The answers will become a book next year through a partnership with NESS Magazine.

Save this picture! Maps exhibited at the Venice Biennale 2018. Photo © Imagen Subliminal

Notable contributors from different disciplines have already answered, such as Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Rosiska Darcy de Oliveira, Pinar Yoldas, Caroline A. Jones, Bruno Carvalho,Carlos Saldanha, Zuenir Ventura, Anna Maria Moog Rodrigues, Isaac Karabtchevsky, and 130 others.

From the architecture realm, they include reflections from Pedro Gadanho, Malkit Soshan, Mae-ling Lokko, Jane Hall,Guilherme Wisnik, Parsons & Charlesworth, Iker Gil, Marko Brajovic,Peju Alatise, and many more.

You can also join the discussion by answering the question “What will be different tomorrow?” at TomorrowAnew.org.

Check the maps at TomorrowAnew's Mapping Brazil

Save this picture! Maps exhibited at the Venice Biennale 2018. Photo © Imagen Subliminal

