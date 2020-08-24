Camille Walala Unveils Public Urban Intervention in White City, West London

"Les Jumeaux" or The Twins is a new large-scale public urban intervention by French artist and designer Camille Walala in White City, West London. The project encompasses two pedestrian crossings and seven striking murals, created with geometric patterns and primary colors, Walala’s signature style.

Located at the heart of White City, a thriving neighborhood and a new hub of activity, creativity, and academia in west London, “Les Jumeaux” was created by renowned artist and designer Camille Walala, famous for her huge public artworks that demonstrate “the power that color and pattern have in placemaking, transforming urban spaces and having a profound emotive impact on those occupying them”. Transforming the pedestrian crossings on South Africa Road and Wood Lane, and the murals on the façade of the WestWorks building, the eye-catching installation is part of on-going regeneration plans for the area.

Injecting long-lasting energy into the community, and bringing new life to White City, the project’s geometry is inspired by “strong functional shapes that can be found on the facades of buildings”. Generating an integrated urban installation within the rich architectural history of the area, “Les Jumeaux” puts in place vibrant colors and visually arresting patterns.

Ensuring that White City Place is making its mark as one of London’s emerging cultural districts, and a destination in its own right, the intervention, commissioned by Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan and Aimco, is Walala’s first major public outdoor artwork in West London. The project joins other urban interventions in the area such as Craig & Karl’s colorful transformation of a disused petrol station on Wood Lane, and Richard Wood’s “Holiday Home” in Television Centre.