Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Vicente Guallart Wins Self-Sufficient City Competition for Post-Coronavirus China

Vicente Guallart Wins Self-Sufficient City Competition for Post-Coronavirus China

Save this article
Vicente Guallart Wins Self-Sufficient City Competition for Post-Coronavirus China

© Guallart Architects© Guallart Architects© Guallart Architects© Guallart Architects+ 24

Guallart Architects has won the international competition for the design of a mixed-use community in Xiong'an, China, defining an urban model that merges the traditional European urban blocks, the Chinese modern towers, and the productive farming landscape.

Save this picture!
© Guallart Architects
© Guallart Architects
Save this picture!
© Guallart Architects
© Guallart Architects

"We cannot continue designing cities and buildings as if nothing had happened," says Vicente Guallart, founder of Guallart Architects.

Save this picture!
© Guallart Architects
© Guallart Architects
Save this picture!
© Guallart Architects
© Guallart Architects

The four blocks, that will be built using mass timber and passive design solutions will have a mix-use program including apartments, residences for young and old people, offices, swimming pools, shops, food markets, kindergarten, an administrative center, and a fire station among other facilities.

Save this picture!
© Guallart Architects
© Guallart Architects
Save this picture!
© Guallart Architects
© Guallart Architects

Honorata Grzesikowska, director of the office, states:

We developed this project during confinement, when the entire team worked from home and we decided to include all those aspectsthat could make ourlives better, so that a new standard could be defined.

Save this picture!
© Guallart Architects
© Guallart Architects

© Guallart Architects© Guallart Architects© Guallart Architects© Guallart Architects+ 24

All buildings will be covered by greenhouses that will allow them to produce food for daily consumption and use their sloping roofs to produce energy. In the ground floor, small co-working digital factories will allow to use 3D printer and rapid prototyping machines to produce object for the daily use. So the building will have an internal metabolic system that will integrate energy production, recycled water, food production and material reuse promoting a distributed model for urban management.

Via Guallart Architects

Save this picture!
© Guallart Architects
© Guallart Architects

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Vicente Guallart Wins Self-Sufficient City Competition for Post-Coronavirus China" [Vicente Guallart diseña una ciudad autosuficiente de madera con viviendas post-covid] 13 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valencia, Nicolás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945679/vicente-guallart-wins-self-sufficient-city-competition-for-post-coronavirus-china> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream