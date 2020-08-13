Vicente Guallart Wins Self-Sufficient City Competition for Post-Coronavirus China

+ 24

Guallart Architects has won the international competition for the design of a mixed-use community in Xiong'an, China, defining an urban model that merges the traditional European urban blocks, the Chinese modern towers, and the productive farming landscape.

"We cannot continue designing cities and buildings as if nothing had happened," says Vicente Guallart, founder of Guallart Architects.

The four blocks, that will be built using mass timber and passive design solutions will have a mix-use program including apartments, residences for young and old people, offices, swimming pools, shops, food markets, kindergarten, an administrative center, and a fire station among other facilities.

Honorata Grzesikowska, director of the office, states:

We developed this project during confinement, when the entire team worked from home and we decided to include all those aspectsthat could make ourlives better, so that a new standard could be defined.

All buildings will be covered by greenhouses that will allow them to produce food for daily consumption and use their sloping roofs to produce energy. In the ground floor, small co-working digital factories will allow to use 3D printer and rapid prototyping machines to produce object for the daily use. So the building will have an internal metabolic system that will integrate energy production, recycled water, food production and material reuse promoting a distributed model for urban management.

Via Guallart Architects