VY House / Rakta Studio

Houses • Bandung, Indonesia Architects: Rakta Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: William Sutanto

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Toto Fotile , LIXIL , Maxisteel , Quadra , Vinoti Living Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Vidor Saputro

Design Team: Vidor Saputro, Jason Fernandez, Esther Febriana, Franklin Winata, Darryl Fernaldi, Christian Halim

Clients: Vincent & Yuliana

Engineering: Vonny Valentina

Landscape: Nirwana Landscape

Collaborators: Henley Interior, Vinoti Living, Maxisteel

Text description provided by the architects. The project base could be translated as a large white canvas that provides a compact living experiences to the owner. Focusing on the simple clear lines, and use white color as the main theme, controlled natural light to create shadows that play an important role in dividing the wall mass into pleasing proportions. The shadows describe the edges of physical form and also the depth of the volume. They accentuate the shape of an un-shaded portion of the building.

Located in the northern area at the heart of Bandung city, the house consists of 2 storey that accommodate the living substances to the owner. Through the entrance, a hanging white box welcomes you with a reinterpretation of a modern contemporary architecture. The hanging box shaped which cladded in white expanded metal panels on a ventilated facade system.

The living room and dining area as an open plan to create a spacious communal function to the family with diffused light through large opening windows into the room to provide natural light, the living and dining hall area connected between to the inner courtyard at the side of the house that aid cross ventilation and maintain privacy from the neighbors a few feet away, while on the other side, there is a Zen garden that consists of an enclosed and shallow sand box with a bonsai tree. The large opening on this area has the ability to combine the interior-exterior relationship.

On the upper floor, the private areas are arranged including master bedroom and kids rooms. The white gravel or white sand landscape to make a dry stream are placed between the rooms on upper floor to create the same collaborate theme with the area below.