Rehabilitation of an EHPAA of 18 Apartments Toulouse / Letellier Architectes

Toulouse, France
Architects: Letellier Architectes
- Area: 814 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Les Yeux Carrés
- Client:ICADE PROMOTION
- Engineering:MATH INGENIERIE
- Acoustics:EMACOUSTIC
Text description provided by the architects. The old college of Foix is a building listed in the supplementary inventory and classified as a Historic Monument with its keep dating from 1457.
In line with the respect of the existing architecture, an important reflection was carried out with the ABF in order to propose a modern architectural language in coherence with the old building. The facade is clad with gold-coloured interlocking copper sheets.
The building blends in perfectly with its immediate surroundings and contributes to embellishing the urban space.