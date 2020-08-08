Serious Question: How Will We Live Together?

Submit a Project Advertise
Ever since Hashim Sarkis introduced How Will We Live Together? as the theme of Venice Biennale 2020 (now 2021), the central question has become more relevant than ever.

According to Sarkis' statement:

We need a new spatial contract. In the context of widening political divides and growing economic inequalities, we call on architects to imagine spaces in which we can generously live together.

We want to offer our readers the space to share their thoughts and experiences around this question in the public form below. The comments will be curated and published in an upcoming article.

