Cowork Wayco Ruzafa Extension / José Costa

Cowork Wayco Ruzafa Extension / José Costa

© Mariela Apollonio

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Extension, Cowork Interiors
València, Spain
  • Architects: Jose Costa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17114 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mariela Apollonio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Actiu, FAMO, Tarkett, Ofival, SP Systems
  • Lead Architect:Jose Costa
  • Design Team:Francisco Pons, Pau Olivares, Marco Grechi. Alejandro Martínez, Bea Aguilera
  • Structural Calculation:Javier Cases
  • Electrical Installation Design:J. Miguel Sabina
  • Air Conditioning And Air Renewal:Leing Ingeniería
  • Technical Architect:Ignacio Gazo
  • Client:Wayco
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. On the final stretch of the construction works of Wayco Ruzafa coworking space, the opportunity to add the adjacent property arose. A 1590m2 premise that had hosted the Goya cinema in the early 20th century and later the Crisol library.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Transformed into a supermarket during its later years of activity, the personality of the early days had been obliterated.  The leitmotiv of the project becomes then to return to the place to its former grandiosity.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The intervention is purposely scenographic. The large central space corresponds to the large cinema room with a surrounding gallery, with several sub-levels, looking out to the spot where once hundreds of films were screened, and which today separates and connects with the main space of the first intervention.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The stairs become the main actors of the scene. The original wide staircase that gave access to the upper floor is readjusted, conforming to current standards. It acquires an intense green colour and intertwines with a wooden grandstand that invites to much more than being a circulation spot.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The central space hosts a second staircase, a folded red carpet with a metal lattice structure, following a similar solution to the one that had been tested out in the printing press space (Wayco Ruzafa phase 1). Going up and down acquires a certain aspect of exhibitionism, as if it were the foyer of a theatre.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Section 01
Section 01
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The programme of the new phase incorporates, in addition to the large open space a series of private offices of various sizes, as well as meeting and video conferencing rooms.

Furthermore, this intervention places great emphasis on offering various solutions for privacy and rest, compensating for the overexposure of the central space. It is as desirable to work in open spaces, as it is necessary to retreat and find several degrees of privacy throughout the day. Thus, multipurpose spaces are designed such as the Crisol room, treated as if it were a large living room; the Cinema room, a space to take a nap or play ping pong; or the various corners equipped with high sofas, armchairs, benches, etc. that allow different ways of interacting (or not).

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Section 02
Section 02
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The basic operations to re-qualify the new co-working space consisted in removing the false ceilings and installations that compressed the space, eliminating unnecessary divisions and strategically opening a series of skylights in the existing industrial roof, so that natural light became the other leading role of the workspace.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

As in the first phase, the plasters in poor conditions were removed and the brick left visible, giving warmth, strength and notion of temporality. An orange carpet covers the ground floor, mitigating noise and giving it personality. A series of permeable shelves run through the central working area, protecting it from circulation spaces and digging into another recurring idea of the project, the library.

A retractable canopy in the main skylight regulates the amount of sunlight according to the season, under which a young olive tree rests in the center introducing some calmness and freshness.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Project location

Address:C/Almirante Cadarso 26, Valencia, Spain

José Costa
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsExtensionCowork InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Cowork Wayco Ruzafa Extension / José Costa" [Ampliación Cowork Wayco Ruzafa / José Costa] 11 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945283/cowork-wayco-ruzafa-extension-jose-costa> ISSN 0719-8884

