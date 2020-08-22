Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Belgium
  5. Park School / Binst Architects

Park School / Binst Architects

Save this project
Park School / Binst Architects

Courtesy of Binst ArchitectsCourtesy of Binst ArchitectsCourtesy of Binst ArchitectsCourtesy of Binst Architects+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Mortsel, Belgium
  • Architects: Binst Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6345
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe
  • Lead Architect:Evi van Schooneveld
  • Client:DBFM Scholen van Morgen nv
  • School Board:Stad Mortsel
  • Partners:TV Thiers – Dujardin Landschapsarchitecten (Environmental construction), Stefaan Thiers, Denis Dujardin bvba
  • Project Architect:Evi van Schooneveld
  • Stability:VK Engineering nv
  • Techniques:Engie
  • Infrastructure:VK Engineering nv
  • Acoustic Advice:VK Engineering nv
  • Main Contractor:Vanderstraeten nv
  • Caissons Facade:Jonckheere Projects nv
  • Hoogendoorn Maritieme Betimmeringen En Interieurbouw Bv :Hoogendoorn Maritieme betimmeringen en Interieurbouw bv
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binst Architects
Courtesy of Binst Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Newly built Campus Oude God with nursery and primary school with sports hall The new campus in the 'Oude God' park area in Mortsel accommodates the three existing urban primary schools and kindergartens from the immediate vicinity. The new school complex needs to be a sustainable, energy-efficient building offering cultural and social added value.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binst Architects
Courtesy of Binst Architects
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binst Architects
Courtesy of Binst Architects

The city council decided to upgrade the design to a passive school, and the project joined the DBFM Schools of Tomorrow program in 2011.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binst Architects
Courtesy of Binst Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binst Architects
Courtesy of Binst Architects

The project was built in 2 phases, of which the primary school and sports hall were opened in October 2016 and the kindergarten in November 2017.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binst Architects
Courtesy of Binst Architects

The new school accommodates around 650 pupils: 18 primary school classes and 12 kindergarten classes. The school building program includes 6,345 m², of which 5,287 m² for the schools and 1,058 m² for the sports hall.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binst Architects
Courtesy of Binst Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mortsel, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Binst Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsBelgium
Cite: "Park School / Binst Architects" 22 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944799/park-school-binst-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream