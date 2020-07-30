Submit a Project Advertise
L House / TSC Architects

L House / TSC Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Gifu, Japan
  • Architects: TSC Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  171
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Masato Kawano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aica, IOC, ADVAN, Jw-CAD, KITCHEN MIND
  • Architect In Charge:Yoshiaki Tanaka
  • Design Team:TSC Architects
Text description provided by the architects. This house is located next to the intersection along the main road in Toki City, Gifu Prefecture. We thought to acquire diverse living space by connecting boxes of various heights to the L type with respect to the L-shaped site. In thinking about design, we are gaining ideas from property and locality of the site.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
The land was felt to be a consideration to consider such as the shape and orientation of the L-shaped site (North of the L-shaped north), the shadow from the neighbor, the sight line, the traffic volume, and so on. Since there was a lot of traffic on the northeast side road, we had to pay attention to noise and privacy, so we set back from the road surface and set an open garden at the corner of the intersection to make a buffer zone. This building is placed in the L shape to check the shadows from the southern neighbor and avoid the most shadowing position.

Elevation 02
Elevation 02
This "L type" is able to create a garden that escaped from the hustle and bustle of the road, and is conscious of being positively connected to the external space. The flow line of the family faces the garden and it is L letter, and a series of boxes appear in appearance by connecting the place of various height there. The approach space on the road side with less traffic volume is a covered gated and it can be used as a place to be used for many purposes (barbecue, children's playground, rainy day parking). This approach space also fulfills the role of connecting the garden and the house to the city.

