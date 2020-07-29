Industry & Leisure Multifunctional Spaces / Gustav Düsing

+ 16

Workshop • Berlin, Germany Architects: Gustav Düsing

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Johannes Förster

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Adobe , Becker Bosse Manufacturing , K60 Gitteroste , Lars Leppin , McNeel

Design Team: Mariami Kurtishvili

Clients: Journey 2 Creation, Berlin

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located between the Rummelsbucht nature reserve and the still operating industrial monument Klingenberg, on the site of a former river bathing facility in Berlin. Two multifunctional spaces were created here on approx. 500 sqm which are to serve the client as workshop, event, and relaxation rooms.

Both areas have direct access to a large roof terrace on which the architect has created an additional installation made of galvanized grillades, which allows sunbathers to look over the closed balustrade, onto nature and the power plant, creating a kind of dystopian landscape. The design concept aims to combine the industrial character of the area with its new use as an event and recreation area.

For this purpose, specially developed room dividers made of stainless steel frames covered with curtains or benches made of industrial grids were manufactured. The open floor plans allow for a variety of activities so that the rooms can be transformed from home to corporate and from private to public through curtains and flexible furniture.

In this way, space pockets are created, in whose niches the users can pursue the most diverse things. The multi-purpose event rooms with their open concept serve both the local creative scene and the nearby city centre, linking the industrial past with the natural landscape