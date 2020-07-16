Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Coloring Architecture: Download Carmelina&Aurelio's Second Book for Free

Coloring Architecture: Download Carmelina&Aurelio's Second Book for Free

Coloring Architecture: Download Carmelina&Aurelio's Second Book for Free

© Carmelina&Aurelio © Carmelina&Aurelio © Carmelina&Aurelio © Carmelina&Aurelio + 11

Taller de Arquitectura Carmelina&Aurelio, by Tuxtla Gutiérrez in Mexico, has launched a coloring book with illustrations of famous architectural works. Due to the success of the first edition, the studio has just published the second volume of the series, with illustrations of works by Zaha Hadid, Kengo Kuma, Rozana Montiel, BIG, and Eileen Gray. The digital book in PDF format is available for free on the studio website.

Heydar Aliyev Center / Zaha Hadid Architects

© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio

E-1027 House / Eileen Gray

© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio

Void Temple / Rozana Montiel 

© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio

Uzu Pavillion / Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio

LEGO House / BIG

© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio

To download the complete version, go to Carmelina&Aurelio's official website.

Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Coloring Architecture: Download Carmelina&Aurelio's Second Book for Free" [Descarga gratis el Tomo II "Arquitectura para colorear" de Carmelina&Aurelio] 16 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943871/coloring-architecture-download-carmelina-and-aurelios-second-book-for-free> ISSN 0719-8884

