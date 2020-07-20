Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Indonesia
  5. Kisaku Coffee Shop / Seniman Ruang

Kisaku Coffee Shop / Seniman Ruang

Save this project
Kisaku Coffee Shop / Seniman Ruang

© Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo + 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Interior Design
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Seniman Ruang
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  176
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Daikin, Toto, ACT 3D, Arborite, Conture Indonesia, Glass Stone, Indodu, Jaste Slate, Phillips, Quadra, Trimble Navigation, Wisma Sehati
  • Lead Architects: Helen Agustine
  • Design Team: Linda Agustina, Justin Tandean, Arthur Elmund
  • Clients: Raline Shah, Dolly Hardjono, Rollin Shah, Lionel Hanjaya, Catherine Halim
  • Engineering: PT. Satya Karya Prima
  • Lighting Consultant: erreluce | lighting consultant
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Indonesian coffee culture is now rapidly growing, especially in big cities. Coffee shops appear anywhere in Jakarta due to the high demand of coffee consumption. Only a few coffee brands don’t just serve coffee as a product, but more than that, they also offer various coffee experience.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Kisaku is a coffee and social space located in the heart of Jakarta business district, a fairly dense environment, with target market on workers. The place is a manifestation of adaptive reuse of an old and humble one storey residential house into an open and welcoming coffee shop. Kisaku emerged as an oasis in the middle of the crowded metropolitan city, focusing on coffee-to-go sales and serves as a pleasant space for contemplation during the day and social space after office hours.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Kisaku is a Japanese word that means positive, open, and friendly. The interior is aimed to build the brand identity by creating a sense of place that is simple, open and warm for customer to enjoy coffee. Most coffee shops are usually designed to maximize the sitting capacity, to create lively atmosphere. Kisaku, on the hand, provides “emptiness” and enhances minimalism to create a contemplative space experience. It is created by eliminating decoration and bring back aesthetics value into the composition of architectural space, form and minimalist details. A monochrome color palette of white textured paint and concrete tiles was selected to create a quiet and contemplative space of Kisaku, balanced with the warmth of natural oak wood.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The design embraces the spirit of the past existing place, it begins with understanding the existing house that look ordinary is nothing but extraordinary. Through a careful adaptive reuse interior and facade preservation, the designer aims for people to come here as they come to a home-feel like environment, not a busy commercial coffee shop. With the absence of walls, open layout, and highly transparent front shop that shows the inside activity of coffee making process, a modest coffee-home appears as an open and welcoming place in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

“Light and hanging” architectural concept is actualized through a meticulous construction details. Long white coffee counter was lifted up from the ground with illuminate skirting and pebbles to create the feel of a floating bar. Various slim furniture are placed around an empty Zen garden at the centre of the sitting space to create an openness throughout the whole area. The wall and ceiling of the sitting area is treated with tilted pieces of wood plank to bring warmth into the space and create a unique thin plane composition.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

A kinetic installation is hanged above the coffee bar to represents the crow of Kisaku logo and brings a slow and hypnotizing dynamism into the room. The installation is composed of 25 movable bone-shape wood frames and thin acrylic wings, suspended from the ceiling with thin wires. The steel wires are connected to individually controllable motors that arise and lower the ends of each lamella, allowing various “flying” movement patterns to be performed.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Laksana Street 1/ 24, Jakarta, Indonesia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Seniman Ruang
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Interior Design Indonesia
Cite: "Kisaku Coffee Shop / Seniman Ruang" 20 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943853/kisaku-coffee-shop-seniman-ruang> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream