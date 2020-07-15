Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Japan
  5. The Mass “Harajuku Expanding Landscape Project” / Nobuo Araki/The Archetype

The Mass “Harajuku Expanding Landscape Project” / Nobuo Araki/The Archetype

Save this project
The Mass “Harajuku Expanding Landscape Project” / Nobuo Araki/The Archetype

© Shimizu Ken © Shimizu Ken © Shimizu Ken © Shimizu Ken + 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museums & Exhibit, Urban & Land Use Planning
Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Nobuo Araki
  • Design Team: Nobuo Araki, The Archetype
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken

Text description provided by the architects. The Mass “Harajuku Expanding Landscape Project” - The Mass is the first phase of the ongoing “Harajuku Expanding Landscape Project” consisting of four phases and four sites. The site is located along Cat Street in a residential area in the back streets of Omotesando.

Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken

The aim of the project is to architecturally plan an expanding landscape that fills the gaps of the city. Within one structure, we created a small museum with three separate exhibition spaces. Each of the three spaces has an entrance and its own unique approach. The versatility of using the spaces according to the size of the exhibition was also considered.

Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken

The way finding of the structure embodies ‘city gaps.’ There are several ‘blank spaces’ located throughout the site in order to consciously assimilate with the neighboring streets and buildings. Throughout the process, we viewed the city as having an exterior with a considered back-end, and a considered back-end that reflects onto the aesthetic of the exterior. 

Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Tokyo, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nobuo Araki/The Archetype
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Urban & Land Use Planning Japan
Cite: "The Mass “Harajuku Expanding Landscape Project” / Nobuo Araki/The Archetype " 15 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943750/the-mass-harajuku-expanding-landscape-project-nobuo-araki-the-archetype> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream