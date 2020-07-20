Submit a Project Advertise
Portixol House / PMA Studio

Portixol House / PMA Studio

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Palma, Spain
  Architects: PMA Studio
  Area:  94
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Pernilla Danielsson
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Norat Obres y Reformes
  Lead Architect: Pablo Madrid
  Construction Company: Obres i reformes Norat
© Pernilla Danielsson

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in the complete renovation of a traditional rowhouse, situated on a very narrow plot. Despite the slender shape of the property, the planning ensured that the interiors of the home still received plenty of light. The proposed distribution takes advantage of the most of natural light, by putting the living room at the end of the plot, next to the main patio. A large sliding glass door allows occupants to expand their living space outdoors.

© Pernilla Danielsson

At the front of the property there is a generous entrance, with a sitting area and storage space. The entrance door and a window to the patio flood this area with natural light. The main bedroom is situated next to the entrance, while the children bedroom occupies the area where the floor plan narrows, with a glass door opening onto the living area and a skylight to provide better lighting.

© Pernilla Danielsson

A double sink entirely made of natural stone is located in the vestibule immediately next to the living room, where the plot expands. The two bathrooms are accessed through this area, which also gives access to a metallic custom-designed staircase, leading to the rooftop. On the rooftop there is a laundry room and an outdoors kitchen. An L-shaped bench covered in local limestone is built on one side of the terrace.

© Pernilla Danielsson
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Pernilla Danielsson

“Moving throughout the home, the expansion and contraction of the space defines the distribution and the different degrees of privacy." managing director of the studio, Pablo Madrid states. “As the clients were keen for the house to have a timeless aesthetic, natural materials and light colors were used throughout the space.” he continues.

© Pernilla Danielsson
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Pernilla Danielsson

Ceramics, limestone flooring and exposed wooden beams resonate with the Mallorca tradition, while black window frames and fixtures were chosen to connect the house with the Scandinavian roots of the clients. Minimalist Nordic furniture pieces are mixed with local straw and natural fabric decor. Portixol neighborhood develops around a historic fishing harbor of the city of Palma. In the latest years it has become one of the trendiest and sought after areas in Mallorca.

© Pernilla Danielsson
Section
Section
© Pernilla Danielsson

About PMA Studio. PMA Studio is a leading architectural company based in Palma de Mallorca. The office is currently working on a variety of residential and commercial projects between Mallorca and Madrid. PMA Studio was founded in Mallorca by Pablo Madrid. Prior to establishing his own practice, he gained international experience in the UK and Vietnam and was awarded with the 1st place at “BCN Thiniking Challenge II” an 3rd place at “Plug In” Competition by Pladur.

© Pernilla Danielsson
© Pernilla Danielsson

PMA Studio
Office

Cite: "Portixol House / PMA Studio" [Casa Portixol I / PMA Studio] 20 Jul 2020. ArchDaily.

