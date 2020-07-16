El Arrayan House / Oficina Bravo

+ 15

Houses • Lo Barnechea, Chile Architects: Oficina Bravo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 190 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Nico Saieh

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Eco Pinturas , Timbercret

Lead Architect: Raúl Pacheco

Landscape: Rebecca Emmons

Collaborators: Ignacia Carramiñana

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the outskirts of Santiago —at the base of the Andes Mountains— in a rather narrow plot of land next to the Mapocho River. The proposal of this house solves the problem of the closeness with the neighbours by arranging the spaces around a series of patios and projecting of the views towards the mountains close-by.

At the ground level there are three intersecting volumes. A large central space concentrates the living room, dining room and kitchen. On the north side, a second volume containing three rooms and on the west side, a smaller volume with services area. The different patios surrounding the house are proposed as extensions of the interior spaces.

Taking advantage of the proximity of the site with the mountains, the interior spaces open towards the east view through openings in the upper portion of each wall, which connects the interior with the nearby peaks. While the exterior wood cladding takes dark shades of mineral pigments —in contrast with the landscape— the interior spaces’ materials lean towards light tones.