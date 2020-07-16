Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
El Arrayan House / Oficina Bravo

El Arrayan House / Oficina Bravo

© Nico Saieh

Houses
Lo Barnechea, Chile
  • Architects: Oficina Bravo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nico Saieh
    Manufacturers: Eco Pinturas, Timbercret
  • Lead Architect: Raúl Pacheco
  • Landscape: Rebecca Emmons
  • Collaborators: Ignacia Carramiñana
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the outskirts of Santiago —at the base of the Andes Mountains— in a rather narrow plot of land next to the Mapocho River. The proposal of this house solves the problem of the closeness with the neighbours by arranging the spaces around a series of patios and projecting of the views towards the mountains close-by.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Plan
Plan
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

At the ground level there are three intersecting volumes. A large central space concentrates the living room, dining room and kitchen. On the north side, a second volume containing three rooms and on the west side, a smaller volume with services area. The different patios surrounding the house are proposed as extensions of the interior spaces.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Section
Section
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Taking advantage of the proximity of the site with the mountains, the interior spaces open towards the east view through openings in the upper portion of each wall, which connects the interior with the nearby peaks. While the exterior wood cladding takes dark shades of mineral pigments —in contrast with the landscape— the interior spaces’ materials lean towards light tones.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
