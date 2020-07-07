Architecture as a Political Act: 5 Young Practices with New Visions

Save this picture! Traumnovelle & Roxane le Grelle, Eurotopie 2018. © Philippe Braquenier

Small and connected

Founded in 2007 by Sevince Bayrak and Oral Goktas, SO? is an Istanbul-based studio focusing on design, architecture, and urbanism. Founding the studio after being commissioned to work on a research project by LSE Cities, their work today is a collaborative practice that ranges from public buildings to productive programmes and interdisciplinary territorial research projects.

Architects for urbanity | Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Working close to reality

Architects for Urbanity (AfU) is a Rotterdam-based collaborative design and research office directed by Irgen Salianji and Karolina Szóstkiewicz. With a drive to produce high-quality, concept-driven architecture, AfU’s work focuses on the analysis and design of cultural and mix-use buildings, as well as the research of the urban qualities that drive our contemporary cities.

Traumnovelle | Brussels, Belgium

Architecture as a political act

Save this picture! Traumnovelle & Roxane le Grelle, Eurotopie 2018. © Philippe Braquenier

Traumnovelle was founded by three Belgian architects: Léone Drapeaud, Manuel León Fanjul and Johnny Leya. They use architecture and fiction as analytical, critical and subversive tools to emphasise contemporary issues and dissect their resolutions. Traumnovelle alternates between cynicism and enthusiasm all the while advocating for critical thinking in architecture, distancing itself from current forms of naive architecture and refuses to glorify the mundane.

Le Seppie | Amantea, Belmonte Calabro, Italy

Spatial agents

Save this picture! Casa di Belmondo, Crossings 2019 - Belmonte Calabro, Italy - 2019 - on going - in collaboration with Orizzontale. © Nicola Barbuto

La Rivoluzione Delle Seppie is a non-profit cultural association. A project that initially started as an informal gathering of four students, it has grown today and through research, design, technologies and teaching, Le Seppie aims to better the cultural fabric of the community, to promote social integration and the development of Amantea, Belmonte Calabro and the surrounding areas.

NYXO | Luton, United Kindgom, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates

A connected practice

Save this picture! Elle Style, hair studio interior design. © NYXO studio

NYXO is a design company founded and led by Mirko and Michele Daneluzzo. Based in Luton, United Kingdom, and Dubai, UAE, it is a trans-disciplinary R&D office for the development of visionary ideas. Founded on nomadic principles, NYXO has been constantly evolving contexts in order to produce an architecture based on regeneration.

