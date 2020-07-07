Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
Cabins in Bosques de Mar Azul / Estudio Nómade

Cabins in Bosques de Mar Azul / Estudio Nómade

© Luis Barandiaran

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mar Azul, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Nomade
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  154
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2014
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hormigon pasalto, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect: Fernando Iguerategui, Juan Olea
  • Design Team: Estudio Nomade
  • Executive Directors: Fernando Iguerategui, Juan Olea, Antonela Mansur
  • Constructor: Natalicio Montiel
  • Electricity: Mario Gavaio, Tomas Eracovich, Micaela Fanessi, Carla Napurí, Eugenia Alues Cardozo
  • Clients: Andrea Noemi Poffer
  • Engineering: Jorge Maiztegui, Santiago Maiztegui
  • Landscaping: Fernando Iguerategui, Juan Olea
  • Collaborators: Jorge Maiztegui, Santiago Maiztegui, Antonela Mansur
© Luis Barandiaran
Text description provided by the architects. The story of this experience is born on the site, precisely where the humid pampa meets the Atlantic Ocean and a geography of carved reliefs is formed, hollows in permanent transformation created by the wind. It is the origin of the dunes.

It has been a challenge to settle these dunes, motivated by the desire to inhabit them and to build a relationship with the sea. This is how the first plantations, forests and urbanizations emerged in the area, including this small town called Mar Azul.

© Luis Barandiaran
Floor Plan First Floor
Floor Plan First Floor
© Luis Barandiaran
We intervene in a small segment of this geography, which requires awakening a maximum of sensations and rationality for a project that expresses a story of Architecture.

This is how we created the first conceptual and morphological prefigurations, accepting the challenge of voids and masses as a matrix where the behaviours of man, the relationship with the environment and the balance between built architecture with the natural environment are represented.

© Luis Barandiaran
Keywords such as continuity, gravity, verticality and habitability emerged responding to the insertion in the natural environment and the construction of the landscape, understanding the human being, the space and the whole as a container of behaviours, materiality as expression, as language.

© Luis Barandiaran
Section
Section
© Luis Barandiaran
Permanently pursuing our concerns based on reuse and the quest to build with minimal resources, and after having discovered an old disused wood deposit, the idea of the materiality of the project arose. We found wood for floors of different varieties and colours that quickly triggered expectations regarding the potential of the material, giving us the textures, the composition, the colour and the technology with which we approached this experience.

© Luis Barandiaran
The notion of the whole refers first and foremost to its collective spirit, to the construction of a geometrically clear piece that expresses the relationships of the parts in which the different moments of collective living are contained, and the morphological identities that represent them. This is how the access, the semi-covered spaces, the courtyards and the viewpoint emerged.

© Luis Barandiaran
Thus the concepts of materiality, technology, habitat and territory were defined in this set of volumes that gravitate, allowing the continuity of the forest, the relationship with the thickness of the trees, the pronounced perspectives, assuming the materials and its laws: Traction - Compression - Texture - Colour - Rationality and Sensations.

© Luis Barandiaran
We understand that Architecture is built as a whole that leaves marks, that is claimed over time, aware of the struggle for collective identities that contribute to improving our human relations, our country, our Latin America.

© Luis Barandiaran
Sketch 02
Sketch 02
© Luis Barandiaran
