Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Mexico
  5. Pachuca Apartments / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Pachuca Apartments / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Save this project
Pachuca Apartments / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 36

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Team: Miguel Vargas, Andrés Domínguez, Sergio Delgado, Nancy Estévez, Jonathan Calderón, Antonio Contreras
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. In an 8 meters front and 16-meter depth lot, removed from a conventional apartment scheme, where only one apartment could have a private exterior space, we opted for two independent households similar to a townhouse. This left each house with a front of only 4 meters, which implicated a big challenge to solve the program but we managed to transform this challenge into a possibility to generate a unique space.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Taking advantage of the east-west orientation of the plot, we opted for a series of stackable spaces, that will get light and ventilation from the street at the front, and from a private and contained patio on the back. This resulted in two houses with independence and privacy in all their spaces.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

With this solution, we achieved absolute transparency leaving circulation as the element that connects the different levels. 

Structurally the project has three concrete walls and three slabs, the rest of the elements are not load-bearing, they are wood.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Responding to the structure, the concrete walls were left apparent and we closed the design with a series of window fixtures that would allow a totally open space. That is why we designed the patio window so it would make a parable that stacks completely with the wall, totally eliminating the limits within the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The program was organized leaving the garage and services on street level, on the lower floor the social area, fists level one bedroom and a studio and on the second level the main bedroom with a terrace.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Mexico
Cite: "Pachuca Apartments / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados" [Departamentos Pachuca / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados] 07 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943058/pachuca-apartments-ppaa-perez-palacios-arquitectos-asociados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream