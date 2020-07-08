Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. China
  5. Security Entrance to the 2019 SUSAS / TJAD Original Design Studio

Security Entrance to the 2019 SUSAS / TJAD Original Design Studio

Save this project
Security Entrance to the 2019 SUSAS / TJAD Original Design Studio

Security Entrance. Image © ZY Architectural Photographyaluminum roof. Image © ZY Architectural Photographysecurity check channel. Image © ZY Architectural Photographynight view. Image © ZY Architectural Photography+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Temporary Installations, Renovation
Shanghai, China
  • Lead Architects:Ming Zhang, Zi Zhang, Shu Qin
  • Design Team:Ting Su, Xuefeng Li, Dian Yu (Intern), Zhenqi Jing (Intern)
  • Structure Design:Rui Wang, Feng Liang
  • Client:Shanghai Yangpu Riverside Investment Co.Ltd.
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
night view. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
night view. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The main exhibition hall to the 2019 Shanghai Urban Space Art Season is located in the 150-year-old former Shanghai Shipyard at Yangpu Waterfront. The design intends to renovate the two ship yards and the textile warehouse to make them adapt to the new exhibiting function. In the meanwhile, a temporary security entrance is about to added for service.

Save this picture!
Security Entrance. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
Security Entrance. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
aluminum roof. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
aluminum roof. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

A metal roof about 49m long and more than 20m wide is folded at a corner and tilted to the ground, supported on a row of scaffolds. The cornice of the sloping roof is high, facing the distribution square, and the other side falls to the ground in a simple and powerful way. The roof in the southwest corner flips up lightly, adding form and movement, and clearly guiding visitors to the exhibition to enter the main exhibition venue of the art season.

Save this picture!
structure exploded diagram
structure exploded diagram
Save this picture!
structure node
structure node

The horizontal and vertical staggered scaffolding structure has become a steel pipe "dense forest"-like landscape. The overlapping of the rods in the space presents the visual haze and blur, conveying the uncertain and diverse spatial feelings.

Save this picture!
security check channel. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
security check channel. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

There are vaguely four functional boxes reflecting the silver luster of the scaffolding. Tourists walk through a piece of silver and haze, staying and leaving for a short time, and entering the artistic narrative about the city and space.

Save this picture!
plan
plan

The security shed at night showed another character under the background of the lights, and the red "bottom of the ship" went beyond scaffolding to become the visual focus. The linear lighting is fixed on the uppermost scaffolding bar, projecting towards the roof, intending to draw a bright and dark boundary between the bright red roof and the dark night sky. The red roof presents a gradual effect from top to bottom and from light to dark, as if a giant ship is waiting to sail.

Save this picture!
security entrance night view. Image © Qingdong Wu
security entrance night view. Image © Qingdong Wu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No.640 Yang Shupu Rd., Yangpu District, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TJAD Original Design Studio
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Security Entrance to the 2019 SUSAS / TJAD Original Design Studio" 08 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943016/security-entrance-to-the-2019-susas-tjad-original-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

night view. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

2019上海城市空间艺术季主展场入口安检棚 / 同济原作设计工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream