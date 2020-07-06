Submit a Project Advertise
  5. KĀ House / Vastu Shilpa Consultants

Save this project
© Karan Gajjar © Karan Gajjar © Karan Gajjar © Karan Gajjar + 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: Vastu Shilpa Consultants
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Karan Gajjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Duravit, Greenply, Asian Paints, Corvi, Graphisoft, Greenlam, Hybec, Kaff, PICCOLO MOSAIC, Samsung
  • Lead Architects: Sönke Hoof
  • Design Team: Sonke Hoof, Namrata Sah, Vivek Gajjar, Dhruv Gusain, Niccolo Calabrese de Feo
  • Clients: Komal & Anand Sanchorawala
  • Engineering & Construction: Japan Shah
© Karan Gajjar
© Karan Gajjar

Text description provided by the architects. KĀ House is a private residence for a family of four, located in a quiet neighborhood in the western outskirts of Ahmedabad. The appearance from outside is a cluster of solid red blocks. The blocks contain the private spaces, such as the bedrooms and the kitchen and are placed at the four corners of the building. They are pushed apart to make space for the more public spaces such as living, dining and circulation.

© Karan Gajjar
© Karan Gajjar
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section DD
Section DD
© Karan Gajjar
© Karan Gajjar

The various parts of the building are spread over multiple levels, some just a few steps apart, increasing the spacial complexity of the house. The openings are placed to cut direct sunlight, but natural daylight bounces and filters deep into all areas of the house. The ground floor connects directly to the open spaces around the house. The rooms of the upper floor open up to private verandas or open courtyards. 

© Karan Gajjar
© Karan Gajjar

The walls of KĀ House are finished with a local variant of Venetian plaster, where we have replaced marble dust with that of bricks. The technique was developed with the local masons on site. The plaster is colored through and through and gives the residence its red color.

© Karan Gajjar
© Karan Gajjar

Cite: "KĀ House / Vastu Shilpa Consultants" 06 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942974/ka-house-vastu-shilpa-consultants/> ISSN 0719-8884

