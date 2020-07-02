Submit a Project Advertise
Rybalsky Apartment / FILD design thinking company

Rybalsky Apartment / FILD design thinking company

© Andrey Bezuglov© Andrey Bezuglov© Andrey Bezuglov© Andrey Bezuglov+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: FILD design thinking company
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  82
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrey Bezuglov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:FILD,Giulini,VERDI Company
  • Construction Coordinator:Yuriy Vakhrameyev
  • Interior Project:Private apartment
  • Owner:Jake - entrepreneur
  • Interior Designer And Project Coordinator:Dan Vakhrameyev
© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

Text description provided by the architects. The goal was to create a spacious, uncluttered interior reflecting the owner’s spirit in a unique, timeless appearance. ‘Less is more’ philosophy. The well-combined materials, patterns, and textures create an attractive, mature perception of the dwelling. The general mood of the apartment reflects a modern, sophisticated, tranquil in color, quality space. The main area consists of a casual lounge zone, a dining area, an open kitchen, and two separate terrace entrances. Dimensional geometric shapes are highly admired by Dan.

© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov
Layout
Layout
© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

A built-in multifunction sofa unit was customized by a local furniture company based on his sketches. The double-sided framework provides you with a joyful and practical ability to enter the kitchen without ever leaving your sofa. The black kitchen block, made from matt-black FENIX NTM, creates a perfect accent in the apartment. Furniture facades from the kitchen to wardrobe illustrate one single line linking together the apartment layout plan.

© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

Standard kitchen cabinets were intentionally removed from the design composition to emphasize the lightness of the entire furniture set. In fact, all furniture elements, along with the 7m-long solid wardrobe structure, enliven the airiness principle as an essential design concept of the original project. The particularly attentive viewer will easily notice that adjacent walls, floor abutments, and furniture have a common element – a shadow gap, which demonstrates a fundamental minimalistic approach and distinguishes the overall forms.

© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

Partially glazed solid tile bathroom is a centerpiece of the interior project. It’s displayed as a standalone cube levitating above the general floor level and separating the main area and the master bedroom. Ceppo di Gre texture tile covering the entire bathroom space, including floor, walls, and ceiling offers a perfect setting for bathroom accessories in a completely monolithic unit. Cleverly inserted glass breaks up the solid walls and allows a visually open connection while keeping noise to a minimum. Water repellent fabric drapes can be adjusted with remote control.

© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

The color palette is composed predominantly of monochromatic tones. Grey tints in combination with genial dimmed brown oak shades deliver a subtle perception of restful mood. As mentioned earlier, the black kitchen takes all responsibility for a major input in the color scheme. The master bedroom unveils pure simplicity. The bed frame was primarily designed to provide its owner with a flawless power nap. 2 x 2 meters mattress base offers unlimited freedom of sleeping positions. A well-balanced side bed area gives an opportunity for a multilevel seating disposition. Rather low bed type structure refers to the modern Asian style influence.

© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

Project location

Address:Kyiv, Ukraine

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInteriors ArchitectureResidentialApartment interiorsUkraine
Cite: "Rybalsky Apartment / FILD design thinking company" 02 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942747/rybalsky-apartment-fild-design-thinking-company/> ISSN 0719-8884

