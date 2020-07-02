Rybalsky Apartment / FILD design thinking company

+ 30

Construction Coordinator: Yuriy Vakhrameyev

Interior Project: Private apartment

Owner: Jake - entrepreneur

Interior Designer And Project Coordinator: Dan Vakhrameyev

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The goal was to create a spacious, uncluttered interior reflecting the owner’s spirit in a unique, timeless appearance. ‘Less is more’ philosophy. The well-combined materials, patterns, and textures create an attractive, mature perception of the dwelling. The general mood of the apartment reflects a modern, sophisticated, tranquil in color, quality space. The main area consists of a casual lounge zone, a dining area, an open kitchen, and two separate terrace entrances. Dimensional geometric shapes are highly admired by Dan.

A built-in multifunction sofa unit was customized by a local furniture company based on his sketches. The double-sided framework provides you with a joyful and practical ability to enter the kitchen without ever leaving your sofa. The black kitchen block, made from matt-black FENIX NTM, creates a perfect accent in the apartment. Furniture facades from the kitchen to wardrobe illustrate one single line linking together the apartment layout plan.

Standard kitchen cabinets were intentionally removed from the design composition to emphasize the lightness of the entire furniture set. In fact, all furniture elements, along with the 7m-long solid wardrobe structure, enliven the airiness principle as an essential design concept of the original project. The particularly attentive viewer will easily notice that adjacent walls, floor abutments, and furniture have a common element – a shadow gap, which demonstrates a fundamental minimalistic approach and distinguishes the overall forms.

Partially glazed solid tile bathroom is a centerpiece of the interior project. It’s displayed as a standalone cube levitating above the general floor level and separating the main area and the master bedroom. Ceppo di Gre texture tile covering the entire bathroom space, including floor, walls, and ceiling offers a perfect setting for bathroom accessories in a completely monolithic unit. Cleverly inserted glass breaks up the solid walls and allows a visually open connection while keeping noise to a minimum. Water repellent fabric drapes can be adjusted with remote control.

The color palette is composed predominantly of monochromatic tones. Grey tints in combination with genial dimmed brown oak shades deliver a subtle perception of restful mood. As mentioned earlier, the black kitchen takes all responsibility for a major input in the color scheme. The master bedroom unveils pure simplicity. The bed frame was primarily designed to provide its owner with a flawless power nap. 2 x 2 meters mattress base offers unlimited freedom of sleeping positions. A well-balanced side bed area gives an opportunity for a multilevel seating disposition. Rather low bed type structure refers to the modern Asian style influence.