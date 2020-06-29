Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Pulse Office Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Pulse Office Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Save this project
Pulse Office Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura

© Pedro Mascaro © Pedro Mascaro © Pedro Mascaro © Pedro Mascaro + 14

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Office Buildings
Jardim Botânico, Brazil
  • Architects: Jacobsen arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pedro Mascaro
  • Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Christian Rojas, Fernanda Maeda, Eduardo Aparício, Julia Navarro, Maria Caporale, Marina Budib, Marcela Guerreiro, Ricardo Castello Branco, Tatiana Kamogawa, Thammy Nozaki, Victor Gonçalves
  • Interiors: Jacobsen arquitetura
  • Construction: Mozak Engenharia
  • Lighting: Peter Gasper
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Jardim Botânico, one of Rio de Janeiro's lushest neighborhoods, the PULSE building houses business offices, featuring unit/area flexibility, common meeting spaces, an auditorium and a rooftop coffee shop overlooking the Christ the Redeemer statue. Commercial spaces facing the street and with underground parking are located on the ground floor. The aesthetic intention was to create an object foreign to the surroundings, as a counterpoint to neighboring buildings. This was achieved in terms of shape, materials and colors, indicating a moment of requalification of the neighborhood, which already is presenting a sense of modernization in terms of infrastructure, local shops and real estate.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

Hence, we therefore proposed a translucent, but not entirely transparent, construction. A silent, ethereal object. One that stands out subtly at night, like a faint lantern, unlike the dimly lit residential buildings or the brightly lit office buildings. For this purpose, we used special glass with opacity filters; they add protection from sunlight. And we installed transparent and movable glass that accentuates the façade, proffering a certain dynamic aspect to the minimalism of the building that also allows interaction with the city and landscape.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

In order to fragment the verticality of the façade and increase internal comfort with relation to the city’s heat and the frequent rainfall, we have used large matte black aluminum eaves. They permit the entry of more light while controlling temperatures; consequently, they offer energy savings. Unlike the lower floors, they make use of aluminum brises and a large transparent glass façade facing the street, thus creating independence from the tower's base. Freijó wood panels on the walls and São Gabriel granite floor with a brushed finish make up the internal finishing palette, representing a proposal to use natural materials to humanize and add warmth to the common and circulation areas.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Jardim Botânico, Río de Janeiro - Estado de Río de Janeiro, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jacobsen Arquitetura
Office

Products

Glass Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Brazil
Cite: "Pulse Office Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Edifício Pulse Offices / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 29 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942489/pulse-office-building-jacobsen-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream