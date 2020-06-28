Alphonse Apartment Renovation / Match, bureau d'architecture

+ 17

Lead Architects: Marie Dellès and Charles Derilleux-bès

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment of 42m2, mono-oriented, is located in the 20th district of Paris in a building of the 60’s. The project optimizes the space by opening and exploiting the surfaces lost from circulation. The old kitchen, entrance and living room are merged, creating a generous living space that takes full advantage of the apartment’s southern exposure. The kitchen is moved to the periphery, integrated in a custom-made piece of furniture in grey valchromat.

The integration of a curtain in the living room creates a flexible space that can offer an additional room to the apartment: an office space or an extra bedroom. The original walls of the bedroom and bathroom are replaced by a large glass wall across the entire width of the apartment, giving a feeling of depth and continuity between the spaces. The transparent glass of the bedroom is transformed into an opaque reinforced glass for the bathroom. The bathroom has been thought to make it accessible directly from the living room, allowing a fluid circulation between the different rooms of the apartment. The sanitary are hidden behind a curtain door that fits into the continuity of the cladding.

The intervention is both contemporary and respectful of the existing. Every functional element in good condition is preserved: the oak mosaic parquet flooring and the original closets are restored. The implementation of the ceiling in rough concrete is revealed. The layout of the wooden formwork planks and their veining, which gives character to the whole, is revealed