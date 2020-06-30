Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cemetery
  4. Spain
  5. Extension of the Cemetery of La Mojonera / Palenzvela Taller de Arquitectura

Extension of the Cemetery of La Mojonera / Palenzvela Taller de Arquitectura

Save this project
Extension of the Cemetery of La Mojonera / Palenzvela Taller de Arquitectura

Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura + 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cemetery, Extension
La Mojonera, Spain
  • Architects: Palenzvela Taller de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  508
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, FARO Barcelona, Grupo Piroval, Montalbán&Rodríguez, Murfor, Precomar Obras y Prefabricados
  • Lead Architect: Antonio Palenzuela Navarro
  • Clients: Diputación de Almería
  • Collaborators: José Gabriel Bayo Barranco
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. The extension of the Cemetery of La Mojonera is on a triangular-shaped plot of 1,500 square metres, deeply immersed in the "sea of plastic" of Almeria, also rounded by a network of roads that facilitate the passage of the farmers. In this context, an extension is carried out next to the existing cemetery which will be composed of different phases of construction according to the needs of the town. The new cemetery will have a new access, which will lead to a hall that connected to the area of niches or burials, working as a joint that links the old part with the projected new one. The access courtyard is delimited by white walls, a fountain and an old irrigation ditch, which is preceded by a large gate that allows new access to the cemetery.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura

Through the use of a low-cost architecture, which uses few materials and recycles local elements that have no historical value such as the irrigation ditch, the intention is to give the cemetery its an unique language, with singular character and order for the future phases of extension. The cemetery typology proposed consists of a rectangular courtyard with a series of burial holes on all four sides, which is the same model proposed for the development of the following phases of expansion. In this way, the plan is changed from a plan formed by longitudinal streets in the old cemetery to a more centralised model formed by courtyards and squares that allow for a more peaceful and intimate visit.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura

The physical connection of the new extension with the old cemetery is made by an opening in the old wall that closes off the cemetery campus and opens up to the entrance courtyard by crossing the old irrigation channel. Around the courtyard there are four-storey burial niche modules with a concrete eave on the roof connecting all the modules. In one of the corners is the columbarium, formed by 6 heights of niches, which coincide in the total height with the rest of niches and annexed to the same one the furnace is erected that is manifested externally by means of a chimney of troncopyramidal form. The small format concrete paver, and the other surface finishes of the walls will help to make possible an austere construction that must attend to a minimum maintenance but satisfy the prolonged use of the same one.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura
Cortesía de PALENZVELA Taller de Arquitectura

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: La Mojonera, Almería, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Palenzvela Taller de Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Burial cemetery Refurbishment Extension Spain
Cite: "Extension of the Cemetery of La Mojonera / Palenzvela Taller de Arquitectura" [Ampliación del Cementerio de la Mojonera / Palenzvela Taller de Arquitectura] 30 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942344/extension-of-the-cemetery-of-la-mojonera-palenzvela-taller-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream