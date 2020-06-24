Serpentine Summer House Installation / NLÉ

+ 8

Lead Architects: Kunlé Adeyemi, Marco Cestarolli, Karien Hofhuis, Michele Montali, Georgina Sinclair, Berend Strijland

Design Team: Kunlé Adeyemi, Marco Cestarolli, Karien Hofhuis, Michele Montali, Georgina Sinclair, Berend Strijland

Clients: Serpentine Galleries

Collaborators: AKT II, AECOM, Stage One, Grants

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With a play on architecture, our design aims to fulfil the simple primary purpose of a Summer House: a space for shelter and relaxation. The design is based on projecting an inverse replica of the historic Queen Caroline’s Temple a tribute to its robust form, space and material, recomposed into a new architectural language.

By rotating the Temple’s interior space, we expose the structure’s neo-classical plan, proportions and form. Using prefabricated building blocks assembled from rough sandstone similar to those used in building the Temple, in contrast with a soft interior finish, our composition generates the basic elements of architecture a room, a doorway and a window for people to interact with the building, the environment and with one another.

The carved out void, homely interior and fragmented furniture blocks create comfortable spaces for people to eat, rest or play in and around the house all through the summer.