Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Tanzania
  5. Black Rhino Academy / NLÉ

Black Rhino Academy / NLÉ

Save this project
Black Rhino Academy / NLÉ

© Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan + 20

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Schools, Dorms
Karatu, Tanzania
  • Architects: NLÉ
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Iwan Baan
  • Lead Architects: Kunlé Adeyemi, Farooq Adenugba, Marco Cestarolli, Bethan Nelson, Laura Rokaite, Berend Strijland
  • Design Team: Kunlé Adeyemi, Farooq Adenugba, Marco Cestarolli, Bethan Nelson, Laura Rokaite, Berend Strijland
  • Client: Black Rhino Academy Foundation
  • Engineering: Bezzallel + Sam Lld, Alpha Crown Electrics Ltd.
  • Landscape: Inside Outside
  • Consultants: Cost Benchmark Arusha
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Black Rhino Academy is a primary and secondary international boarding school conceived as an immersive environment for learning from nature. Situated on a very hilly site just outside Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority and the breathtaking Ngorongoro Crater, the school is surrounded by rich natural vegetation and abundant wildlife.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The campus masterplan is inspired by a planning principle vested in the region for millennia–the Iraqw/Masai Boma settlements. Organised in rings of small building units, these villages typically consists of clusters of homes, animal pens, and storage spaces that are connected by thorn bushes forming protective belts around the villages.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The school program, schedule and activities are divided into three clusters or ‘Islands’–to create places to Live, Learn and Play. These are interconnected by a pathway, creating a safe yet open environment protected from and yet within the wildlife.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The ‘Live Island’ is located in the most environmentally attractive location on site–to ensure the best living conditions for the children, fundamental for learning. The dormitory buildings are oriented to the rising east sun and with common lounge areas in each dormitory to enable the children to gather, play and feel at home. The ‘Learn Island’ consists of classroom blocks situated in a grid on the sloping landscape. The school hall is a simple yet iconic building that overhangs the natural slope forming an amphitheatre beneath it for the general school assemblies. The ‘Play Island’ includes the sports field and is located on the only flat area of the site. The rest, an undulating playscape where children can explore the landscape and live their imaginations.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Using the age-old method of hanging a chain under its own weight, we create a series of catenary arches, in their natural positions from earth bricks. These arches connect the structural columns and stepped retaining walls into a continuous element, that provide shelter and seating benches in the school hallways. The reverse catenary arches provide a simple method for each arch to be uniquely sized to respond to the varying relationships between building and the undulating landscape. The campus is carefully planned and located on the slopes connected by ramps to provide comfortable access for disabled persons.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Black Rhino Academy aims to provide a visual and experiential environment that promotes joyful & innovative learning experiences and instills the value of excellent education in the children and in the overall community.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Karatu, Tanzania

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NLÉ
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Other facilities Dorms Tanzania
Cite: "Black Rhino Academy / NLÉ" 25 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942217/black-rhino-academy-nle/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream