Sou House / atelier thu

Sou House / atelier thu

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ikoma, Japan
  • Architects: atelier thu
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  112
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: NEW LIGHT POTTERY, Galvalume steel, Sugiita
  • Lead Architects: Asuka Tsuboi, Takahiro Hosogai, Satoshi Ueda
  • Clients: Takashi Hagihara, Kanae Hagihara
  • Construction Company: Yamamotoyasu Koumuten, yamayasu, Masahito Yamamoto
Text description provided by the architects. We has built a wooden house for an outdoor enthusiast on a plot overlooking the mountains and hills of higashi-ikoma, nara prefecture, japan. The 112.61 sqm residence is located in a high-class residential area on the north side of the railway line, on a site characterized by a steep, sloping terrain. Built in wood outside and inside, the house comprises two floors, connected via a double-height space that encloses the common living areas.

Plans
Plans
We has planned the house for an outdoor enthusiast, who requested to have a loft as a bedroom in a single-story house with a wooden deck. In order to fit all residential functions within the small plot of land, but also please the demands of the owner, the architects have designed the house in five different terrain levels, placing all common living functions on the lower level, and the bedroom, together with other rooms, such as the study, on the upper level.

By splitting the house between two different terrain levels, we has managed to create the illusion of two ground floors. When the residents sit down at the study, they can enjoy views of the slopes and greenery on the south north sides, feeling as if they are sitting on the hillside. When they open the dining room window, a pleasant breeze blows along from the hill, while the chirping of birds seems to be the main noise coming from the outside. As such, the house remains close to nature and the hills, connected to the internal space and the external topography.

Project gallery

Cite: "Sou House / atelier thu" 24 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942206/sou-house-atelier-thu/> ISSN 0719-8884

