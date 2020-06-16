Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Eleva Offices Renovation / ALMA de Arquitectos

Eleva Offices Renovation / ALMA de Arquitectos

© César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar + 17

  Curated by Clara Ott
Offices, Renovation
Guadalajara, Mexico
  Architects: ALMA de Arquitectos
  Area: 160
  Year: 2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 3DS MAX STUDIO, Adobe, CANTERAS OLYMPIA, Construlita, Grupo Ascencio
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. In Santa Tere neighborhood in the heart of Guadalajara, is the ELEVA Office, an engineer's company that is willing to restore an old adobe house, trying to respect the existing facade to tune in with the context of this old neighborhood.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

From the beginning, the direction of the project is marked by the respect of the existing, giving sense in the heritage's preservation, especially maintaining the same structure. The base color base inside the structure is white together gray burnished concrete, in order to create a mixed language of materials that surround the entire project, highlighting the natural materiality of the adobe already set in the courtyards.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Section
Section
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The client's request responds to the needs that the office requires, where the main entrance is through the "zaguán", arriving at the reception area altogether with the waiting room, this was considered to control the flow of people coming and leaving. The wood furniture and the adobe courtyard are used as connection points between the private work area and the common area, which are complemented by the meeting room.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

On the ground floor, after the courtyard, you can find the workshop area and two private rooms that were requested by the client. Inside the workshop area, you will find a stair that leads you to another private room (the third one), which has an extension to a private boardroom; this room is connected by a bridge to an empty space that will be a terrace in the future, which the client wants to fill with vegetation to give some kind of privacy.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Project location

Address: Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

