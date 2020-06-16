Eleva Offices Renovation / ALMA de Arquitectos

+ 17

Offices, Renovation • Guadalajara, Mexico Architects: ALMA de Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 3DS MAX STUDIO , Adobe , CANTERAS OLYMPIA , Construlita , Grupo Ascencio

Text description provided by the architects. In Santa Tere neighborhood in the heart of Guadalajara, is the ELEVA Office, an engineer’s company that is willing to restore an old adobe house, trying to respect the existing facade to tune in with the context of this old neighborhood.

From the beginning, the direction of the project is marked by the respect of the existing, giving sense in the heritage’s preservation, especially maintaining the same structure. The base color base inside the structure is white together gray burnished concrete, in order to create a mixed language of materials that surround the entire project, highlighting the natural materiality of the adobe already set in the courtyards.

The client’s request responds to the needs that the office requires, where the main entrance is through the "zaguán", arriving at the reception area altogether with the waiting room, this was considered to control the flow of people coming and leaving. The wood furniture and the adobe courtyard are used as connection points between the private work area and the common area, which are complemented by the meeting room.

On the ground floor, after the courtyard, you can find the workshop area and two private rooms that were requested by the client. Inside the workshop area, you will find a stair that leads you to another private room (the third one), which has an extension to a private boardroom; this room is connected by a bridge to an empty space that will be a terrace in the future, which the client wants to fill with vegetation to give some kind of privacy.