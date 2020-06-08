World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. House in Shibukawa / SNARK + Ouvi

House in Shibukawa / SNARK + Ouvi

Save this project
House in Shibukawa / SNARK + Ouvi

© Ippei Shinzawa © Ippei Shinzawa © Ippei Shinzawa © Ippei Shinzawa + 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Wellbeing, Houses
Shibukawa, Japan
  • Architects: Ouvi, SNARK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ippei Shinzawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Nagoya Mosaic, Asahi Trading, LIXIL　, Sanwa Company
  • Lead Architects: Yu Yamada /SNARK Inc.＋ Shin Yokoo /OUVI
  • Architectural Design: Yu Yamada, Tomohiro Okada, SNARK Inc.
  • Structural Engineering: Shin Yokoo, Kakeru Tsuruta, OUVI
  • Construction: Shibusawa Techno Construction
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

Text description provided by the architects. A vertical void makes relationships - A wooden 2-story house for a family built in the downtown area of Shibukawa City, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, which has also a hair salon that runs by the owner. Parking lots are set to the front road and the opposite side of the house is used as a private garden.

Save this picture!
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

While the hair salon is opening whole other rooms should be silent. This family has 2 children though they might make some noise after school or Sunday afternoon. The vertical void is sandwiched between the hair salon and their activity rooms and the vertical void solves to sound and vibration problem in a wooden structure especially. Of course it is better ventilation and getting sun light, part of circulation.

Save this picture!
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

Expose/envelope - The wooden structure is built to support a divided 2 volumes. But in the interior, the structure is not thought of as a structural frame which is thought of as a finishing material. This means that the interior is designed by partially exposing or enveloping of the structural frame.

Save this picture!
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa
Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A
Save this picture!
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

The hair salon and living room are trapezoidal as floor shape. In this case, if the beams are arranged at equidistant, the beam height will increase according to the lengths. Utilizing this, we envelop the beams, which became larger due to the longer span on the second floor to put the equipment inside it. And partially expose the beams to keep the ceiling height of the hair salon. On the other hand, in order to unify the beam height of the roof, the distance between the beams is adjusted. As a result, roof beams created a sense of depth in the living room interesting in perspective view.

Save this picture!
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

The idea of “expose/envelop” is also related to design the doors, door handles, benches, counters, etc. By exposing or enveloping partially, the structure frame is weakened as physically, and showing it more materially. Thereby we could handle a structural frame as an element of the interior, such as furniture. We are designing architecture by thinking in terms of “structural frame or interior element”, means not what Structural frame becomes interior element as straightforward.

Save this picture!
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
SNARK
Office
Ouvi
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House in Shibukawa / SNARK + Ouvi " 08 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941100/house-in-shibukawa-snark-plus-ouvi/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream