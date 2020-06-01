World
Room in the City / 51N4E

Room in the City / 51N4E

© Maxime Delvaux

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Leuven, Belgium
  • Architects: 51N4E
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maxime Delvaux
  • Partners In Charge: Johan Anrys, Freek Persyn
  • Design Team: Jan Haerens, Charlotte Schmidt, Jolein Bergers
  • Garden Desing : Plant- en Houtgoed
  • Structural Engineering: Util, Frans Leenaerts
  • Epb: iVec
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. The client, a family of 5, lives in an archetypical row house on a dense plot in the historic centre of Leuven. 

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The home is transformed into a collection of connected spaces with very diverse characters: a very big, high, and bright space with zenithal light becomes the centre of the project. A small adjoining brick shed is reached through a secret staircase. The street-side room serves as a vestibule, a reception space plus a storage room. The garden becomes an open-air room with green walls and an oversized water element. 

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The rooms are defined through a careful formulation of building elements: a floating glass-roof, a thin concrete staircase, a terrazzo floor slab, a green earth wall, a large sliding window. 

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Axo
Axo
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

This collection of rooms becomes an ambivalent living environment in the continuum of public and private rooms that compose the city fabric.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Cite: "Room in the City / 51N4E" 01 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940684/room-in-the-city-51n4e/> ISSN 0719-8884

