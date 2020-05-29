Gal·la House / CAVAA Arquitectes

+ 20

Lead Architects: Oriol Vañó, Jordi Calbetó, Josep Massana

Design Team: Federico Acetti, Laura Gutiérrez

Clients: Gal·la, Josep

Engineering: Eduard Simó (cálculo de estructuras)

Text description provided by the architects. This main through apartment started from a conventional structure organized with enclosed spaces, a distributive corridor and a small south-facing balcony.

The new design expands the house with a new terrace in the block’s courtyard and arranges the interior rooms to bring them closer to the expanded open space.

The project was born with the purpose of obtaining more diaphanous spaces, where the terrace, living room, kitchen and study pieces have been linked, blurring the limits of the living areas and looking for a chain of open spaces with a direct visual relationship with the exterior of the house.

The proposal is also based on the design of different furniture that unifies the language of the intervention due to its textures and colours, providing storage and services at the same time.