Herzog & de Meuron's Design for Chelsea FC Stadium Will Not Move Forward

Originally, set to be completed by 2020, the Herzog & de Meuron £500million stadium for Chelsea Football Club, will not move forward as planning permissions expired. The redevelopment plans, subject to numerous legal challenges throughout the years, are interrupted for now.

Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron + 7

Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron
Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

Herzog & de Meuron’s planning permissions for Chelsea FC’s brick stadium proposal, granted in 2017, just expired on March 31, 2020. The renovation plans would have increased capacity from 41,000 to 60,000 supporters.

The stadium, planned to be built in place of the football club's existing stadium at Stamford Bridge, would have contained around 60,000sqm of facilities housed within its ribbed shell. Inspired by Gothic architecture and nearby Victorian-era brick terraces, the project would have featured 264 slender brick piers, wrapping the entire structure.

Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron
Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

The original stadium, designed by Archibald Leitch, opened in 1877 has been renovated and rehabilitated many times.

News Via Building Design.

About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

