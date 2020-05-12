World
Ribas Winery Extension / Rafael Moneo + Canals Moneo Arquitectos

Ribas Winery Extension / Rafael Moneo + Canals Moneo Arquitectos

© Luis Asín

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Winery
Consell, Spain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Asín
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: New Terracotta, Cerámicas Ferrés, Fusteria Font, Teleura Mascaró
  • Construction Management: Clara Matilde Moneo Feduchi, Valerio Canals Revilla
  • Design Team: Pablo Sequero, Adrián Martinez, Álvaro Olivares, Sofia Lens
  • Clients: Bodega Ribas
  • Engineering: Jesús Jiménez Cañas
  • Landscaping: Rafael Moneo + Canals Moneo arquitectos
  • Quantity Surveyors: Carme Aguiló, Magdalena Fernández
  • Construction: Man construcciones y pavimentos
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

Text description provided by the architects. Together with Rafael Moneo, Clara Moneo and Valerio Canals (Canals Moneo arquitectos) has expanded the Bodega Ribas, a winery in Consell, Mallorca, which, as part of the old Ca’n Ribas listed stately home from the 18th century has been preserved intact to date, with its original historic barrel cellar and winemaking warehouse.

© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

The extension, which is integrated into the Ca’n Ribas complex, is aimed at reordering the plot and its free spaces, while, being supported by an existing building, it gives new life to spaces that were previously unused and allows all existing trees to be preserved.

© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

 With more than three centuries of history, the Ribas Winery is the oldest winery in the island, as it was founded in 1711 and has been producing wines from its surrounding vineyards ever since. 

© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

 Canals Moneo arquitectos and Rafael Moneo have integrated the extension into the Ca’n Ribas complex, in a location that faces the new west edge of the plot and no listed buildings, which allowed the architects to give it a distinct façade.

© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

The proposed construction’s façade takes the form of a transparent shed with a gabled roof, which does not differ much in size from the existing warehouse room. part of the extension houses the wine-making, and another part acts as the warehouse where the bottles are stored.

La construcción propuesta es una nave diáfana con una cubierta de teja árabe a dos aguas, no muy distinta en dimensiones a la sala de depósitos existente, donde poder albergar la elaboración del vino, la actividad a la que se ha dedicado Can Ribas desde su construcción.

© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

The new entrance and reception for visitors are located at the north end of the extension, while, one floor below, a space bathed by natural light serves as the tasting room, made entirely in reinforced concrete.

© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

The barrel room is completely buried, taking advantage of the best thermal and humidity conditions for the aging of the wine.

On the exterior, the building maintains an appearance and character similar to the existing masonry buildings, its interior surprises visitors with an architecture made of white concrete, combined with wooden cladding and colorful handmade tiles and stone, which give a contemporary character to the various spaces.

© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

Project location

Address: 07330 Consell, Islas Baleares, España

Rafael Moneo
Canals Moneo Arquitectos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Winery Spain
Cite: "Ribas Winery Extension / Rafael Moneo + Canals Moneo Arquitectos" [Ampliación Bodega Ribas / Rafael Moneo + Canals Moneo Arquitectos] 12 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939260/ribas-winery-extension-rafael-moneo-plus-canals-moneo-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

