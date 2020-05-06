World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. CHYBIK + KRISTOF Design Senezh Campus Concept in Russia

CHYBIK + KRISTOF Design Senezh Campus Concept in Russia

Save this article
CHYBIK + KRISTOF Design Senezh Campus Concept in Russia

CHYBIK + KRISTOF Architects have unveiled their 3rd prize concept in the competition to design the new Senezh Management Lab campus in Russia. Located in a lakeside town on the outskirts of Moscow, the competition invited teams to propose a site-specific and forward-thinking masterplan for the 82-hectare educational campus. The design was made to rethink Constructivist educational theory and anchor learning in the natural environment.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF
Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF

The team's proposal looked at the educational process – learning and teaching – as profoundly shaped by the social, cultural, and environmental conditions in which it is conducted. CHYBIK + KRISTOF envisioned an integrated site grounded in socio-cultural and educational interaction throughout. The studio’s layout for the site reflects these principles. The core of learning is concentrated in the Lab. Then the adjoining buildings are punctuated throughout the site and connected through a seamless network of alleys encompassing the whole perimeter. Finally, the Research Cluster unfolds into a creative environment supported by the site's infrastructure, where progressive ideas come into fruition within the adapted technical facilities. A set of pavilions were made, versatile tree-like modules for studying, lectures, meetings, and activities that populate the campus.

Eco-farms are organized throughout the site, while the open buildings and green roofs establish a durable connection with the natural world. Anchored in sustainability, the campus functions through a wide array of composting, up-cycling, and waste management infrastructure, while movement is encouraged through extensive walkways and bike and boat sharing. Architects and founders Michal Krištof and Ondřej Chybík noted that the project, “integrates the entire site as part of the education process. It places the environment – both sociological and natural – at the root for all teaching and learning."

News via CHYBIK + KRISTOF

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "CHYBIK + KRISTOF Design Senezh Campus Concept in Russia" 06 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938944/chybik-plus-kristof-design-senezh-campus-concept-in-russia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream