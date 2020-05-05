World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Half Cave House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Half Cave House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Save this project
Half Cave House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

© Nacasa & Partners Inc. © Nacasa & Partners Inc. © Nacasa & Partners Inc. © Nacasa & Partners Inc. + 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Minato City, Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2389
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nacasa & Partners Inc.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, BO&CO., Daiko, ASPLUND, Linea Talara, NINGURU, Robert McNeel & Associates, Yoko Ando Design
  • Lead Architects: Hiroshi Nakamura
  • Engineering: Mitsuda Structural Consultants
  • Landscape: SOLSO
  • Construction: Kasatani
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. The roof plays a significant role for a “tolerance of space” that affirms and accepts others. The expanse of the roof is benevolent, silently inviting people in and watching over them. At the same time, it is physically removed and a bit reticent. We have given much thought to the roof and its ambivalent disposition where it maintains an ample space from a human body yet generously embraces us.

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

The site is in a residential area surrounded by abundant greenery along the mountain skirt, and slopes southward and has a beautiful view of the sea. The client often invites many guests and wished to make living-dining-kitchen and study spaces as one large room, while each faces a south-facing garden. We decided to place the main wing on the elevated ground on the north side to create a large area for the garden, and envelop it with east and west wings, resulting in a U-shaped layout. The west wing comprises the approach and detached Japanese room while the east wing is the outdoor living-dining area that supports activities in the courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

To prevent the spaces from feeling too vast and detached, we were intrigued by a barrel vault roof, under which people could feel as if they are being watched over by just residing in the space. Vaults are generally used to create a higher rise and wider span. For this project, however, we intended to harness the unique sound and lighting environment the vault creates, and to loosely segment the space by floating it above. The span was set to be 3.64m, the minimum unit that could be sensed as a room even after placing furniture for the rooms including the dining, living, and kitchen. We set the rise of the catenary curve at 0.91m for a proper coziness, while the ceiling was kept as low as the client allowed.

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

The barrel vaults also have the effect of making one conscious of the courtyard. Because of their form, we were able to cantilever 120mm-thick slabs 3.1m into the courtyard. This enabled us to not only to create a large semi-outdoor space, but also to individually frame the beautiful view beyond the barrel vaults like a telescope, linking the close-range view of the terrace, middlerange view of the courtyard, and distant view of the city and sea.

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

The sound of family gathering reverberated and light reflected by the small vaulted wooden ceiling gently surround the space. This is similar to the intimacy felt in a cave. Under a half-cave space floating above, movements and voices of dwellers naturally become smaller. The space becomes an extension of your body, and you feel as if you are always in the center of the space. Amidst today’ s uncertain society, we believe this relates to the “tolerance of space” that ties people and provides a sense of feeling welcomed. An expansive large space and contrasting intimate space coexist in this house.

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Japan
Cite: "Half Cave House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP" 05 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938714/half-cave-house-hiroshi-nakamura-and-nap/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream