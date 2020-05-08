Guangzhou Vanke Cloud / HCD-iDEA

Save this picture! perspective. Image © Guangzhou Vanke Cloud City

Lead Architects: Yan Gao, Xin Guo

Design Team: Tiantian Hou, Wei Xiong, Sumeng Wu, Hongjie Xu, Yun Zhou, William Louie

Landscape: D+H

Site Planning Collaborator: HHD

Client: Guangzhou Wanxu Real Estate Co.

Text description provided by the architects. Initially, Guangzhou Vanke Cloud was positioned to include three types of offices, namely, joint shared office, expanded institutional cluster office and small headquarter office for star enterprises, and later, as the project progressed, it gradually evolved into a creative design commune, integrating exhibition and publication, conference and forum, business incubation, business support and space content related to creative bazaar and creative office community, forming an organic community of office ecology.

Based on a large number of design studies we have come to the conclusion that a lot of creative industries projects are factory renovations. People in creative industries have a penchant for the type of Warehouse space, because its open plan, flexible space and exposed structure. To this end, we first identified the type of space that would be open to the large flat floor.

In order to realize the public space on the street in a high-rise building similar to a low-rise factory building, we opened the "core" of the building and disassembled one "large core" into several "small cores" so that the original "solid core" of the building would become "hollow" and have more space to fill the building site.

The original monotonous and isolated floor slab creates spatial relationships, the street public space of the lower floors appears in the structure of the upper floors, while the inner office space also has natural light and ventilation, the large flat floor of each floor can be double-sided light, where people working here also have the opportunity to see each other, enhancing the sense of identity of the place.

Save this picture! the aerail platform with mountain view. Image © Qingshan Wu

Save this picture! the aerial platform. Image © Qingshan Wu

The entrance of the building was designed to provide a sales showroom space in the early stage and to increase the popularity of the building, maintain the public nature of the first floor and ensure the safety of office access.

The design follows the spatial logic of sharing a large terrace every three floors, appearing sequentially at unobtainable heights on four sides as the floors change. We used ArchiCAD's BIM modeling method in the initial phase of the project, and all exterior wall drawings were exported directly from the 3D model.