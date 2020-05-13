Florida's Residential Architecture: Understanding the Landscapes of American South

Save this picture! Beach Shack Residential Retreat / Bryden Wood. Image © Ketterman Photography

Located in the southern region of the United States, the state of Florida is one of the most populous states and the 22nd largest. The state hosts some of the most populated areas in the country, such as Jacksonville and the Miami Metropolitan Area.

The history of Florida has a lot to do with its geographical location since it's connected to the Gulf of Mexico and Alabama on the west, Alabama and Georgia on the north, the Atlantic Ocean on the east and the Florida Strait the south. The state's African, European, indigenous, and Spanish-American heritage affects local architecture significantly. We have compiled some of the most outstanding residential projects in Florida to understand the different climates and territories. Read on for the full list.

Save this picture! Gross-Flasz Residence / One d+b Miami. Image © Fabio Ventresca

Save this picture! Pine Tree / SAOTA. Image © Dan Forer

Save this picture! Casa Bahia / Alejandro Landes. Image © Joe Fletcher and Claudia Uribe

Save this picture! Private Residence In La Gorce / Touzet Studio. Image © Mark Surloff

Save this picture! Villa Allegra / Oppenheim Architecture + Design. Image © Eric Laignel

Save this picture! Fendi Residence / rGlobe. Image © Emilio Collavino

Save this picture! Dilido Haus / Gabriela Caicedo-Liebert. Image Courtesy of Gabriela Caicedo-Liebert

Save this picture! Dilido House / SAOTA. Image © Adam Letch

Save this picture! North Bay Residence / Touzet Studio. Image Courtesy of Touzet Studio

Save this picture! Lakehouse Residence / Max Strang Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol

Save this picture! Coral Gables Residence / Touzet Studio. Image © Robin Hill

Save this picture! Brillhart House / Brillhart Architecture. Image Courtesy of Brillhart Architecture

Save this picture! Sun Path House / Christian Wassmann. Image © Todd Eberle

Save this picture! Ron Rojas House / Rene Gonzalez Architect. Image © Michael Stavaridis

Save this picture! Beach Shack Residential Retreat / Bryden Wood. Image © Ketterman Photography