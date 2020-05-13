World
Florida's Residential Architecture: Understanding the Landscapes of American South

Casa Bahia / Alejandro Landes. Image © Joe Fletcher and Claudia Uribe Folly / Cohesion Studio. Image © Sam Frost Dilido House / SAOTA. Image © Adam Letch Brillhart House / Brillhart Architecture. Image Courtesy of Brillhart Architecture + 17

Located in the southern region of the United States, the state of Florida is one of the most populous states and the 22nd largest. The state hosts some of the most populated areas in the country, such as Jacksonville and the Miami Metropolitan Area.

The history of Florida has a lot to do with its geographical location since it's connected to the Gulf of Mexico and Alabama on the west, Alabama and Georgia on the north, the Atlantic Ocean on the east and the Florida Strait the south. The state's African, European, indigenous, and Spanish-American heritage affects local architecture significantly. We have compiled some of the most outstanding residential projects in Florida to understand the different climates and territories. Read on for the full list.

Gross-Flasz Residence / One d+b Miami

Gross-Flasz Residence / One d+b Miami. Image © Fabio Ventresca
Pine Tree / SAOTA

Pine Tree / SAOTA. Image © Dan Forer
Casa Bahia / Alejandro Landes

Casa Bahia / Alejandro Landes. Image © Joe Fletcher and Claudia Uribe
Private Residence In La Gorce / Touzet Studio

Private Residence In La Gorce / Touzet Studio. Image © Mark Surloff
Villa Allegra / Oppenheim Architecture + Design

Villa Allegra / Oppenheim Architecture + Design. Image © Eric Laignel
Fendi Residence / rGlobe

Fendi Residence / rGlobe. Image © Emilio Collavino
Dilido Haus / Gabriela Caicedo-Liebert

Dilido Haus / Gabriela Caicedo-Liebert. Image Courtesy of Gabriela Caicedo-Liebert
Dilido House / SAOTA

Dilido House / SAOTA. Image © Adam Letch
North Bay Residence / Touzet Studio

North Bay Residence / Touzet Studio. Image Courtesy of Touzet Studio
Lakehouse Residence / Max Strang Architecture

Lakehouse Residence / Max Strang Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol
Coral Gables Residence / Touzet Studio

Coral Gables Residence / Touzet Studio. Image © Robin Hill
Brillhart House / Brillhart Architecture

Brillhart House / Brillhart Architecture. Image Courtesy of Brillhart Architecture
Sun Path House / Christian Wassmann

Sun Path House / Christian Wassmann. Image © Todd Eberle
Ron Rojas House / Rene Gonzalez Architect

Ron Rojas House / Rene Gonzalez Architect. Image © Michael Stavaridis
Beach Shack Residential Retreat / Bryden Wood

Beach Shack Residential Retreat / Bryden Wood. Image © Ketterman Photography
Folly / Cohesion Studio

Folly / Cohesion Studio. Image © Sam Frost
