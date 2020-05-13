Florida's Residential Architecture: Understanding the Landscapes of American South

Located in the southern region of the United States, the state of Florida is one of the most populous states and the 22nd largest. The state hosts some of the most populated areas in the country, such as Jacksonville and the Miami Metropolitan Area.
The history of Florida has a lot to do with its geographical location since it's connected to the Gulf of Mexico and Alabama on the west, Alabama and Georgia on the north, the Atlantic Ocean on the east and the Florida Strait the south. The state's African, European, indigenous, and Spanish-American heritage affects local architecture significantly. We have compiled some of the most outstanding residential projects in Florida to understand the different climates and territories. Read on for the full list.